2025 Arizona State Fair Guide: deals, food, new attractions, concert lineups, and more

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair runs September 19 to October 26, with new entertainment and money-saving tips—here’s your guide to this annual tradition!

FAIR-TASTIC HIGHLIGHTS

Opening Day: Friday, September 19, 4 p.m.

Dates to remember: September 19 -October 26 [open Thursday - Sunday].

General Admission: $17.50 for guests ages 8+. Children 7 and under receive free admission.

Parking lot information can be found here.

SEPTEMBER NIGHTS

The fair is kicking off with some special entertainment.

“We have September Nights coming to the Arizona State Fair, it is an evening event in September only with all new entertainment and so many promotions,” said Lilli Scoglio, marketing and partnerships coordinator for the Arizona State Fair.

The fair is expanding its entertainment offerings this year and opening at a later time in September.

“Every night in September, we open at 5 p.m., so we are really focusing on this whole evening entertainment experience. Every night at 8:30, there will be a drone show! There's going to be [Figure 8 Races], Lucha Libre Wrestling, WWE style wrestling, micro wrestling, to a turkey stampede,” shared Scoglio.

There are also new deals exclusively for September.

“Some September exclusives would be the ‘Dream Pass,’ which is going to be one of the biggest ways to save at the fair. If you love carnival rides or games, you can get 10 rides or games plus your fair admission for just $45, which is a super amazing steal,” said Scoglio, who told ABC15 that this special pass covers the $17.50 admission plus 10 rides/games (about $100 value), giving roughly $120 in value for just $45.

Other September-only deals include "Munchie Madness" ($16 of food for $10 after 10 p.m.) and the “Super Value Coupon Book,” which will offer vendor discounts and a Bounce Back ticket for an October return.

MONEY-SAVING TIPS FOR THE FAIR

During October, the Arizona State Fair is introducing $5 Food Flight Fridays, letting fairgoers sample a variety of foods for just $5.

“We're bringing a new food experience. So, in the past, we've had ‘Taste of The Fair,’ but this year, we're bringing ‘$5 Food Flight Fridays,’ where, if you purchase in advance, you pay $25 and you get five, $5 food vouchers, plus your fair admission. So, every stand is going to have a $5 option on Fridays from 12 p.m. to [6 p.m.] and that's the best time to come around and sample all those crazy fair,” said Scoglio.

The Phoenix College shuttle service provides a free and convenient Park n’ Ride option to the Fair, ensuring easy transportation for attendees on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Other annual fair savings—such as Read & Ride, Friends 55+ Day, Armed Forces Day, and Unlimited Ride Wristbands—will remain available.

Here’s what to know about those promotions.



“READ AND RIDE”: This deal can get your child free ride passes! To do so, your child will need to read one book and fill out this form. According to event officials, reading one book gets you one free ride, and the kid can redeem up to three ride passes. Eligible ages are from 5 to 14, and the form must be signed by a teacher, parent, or guardian.



UNLIMITED RIDE WRISTBANDS: According to event officials, these wristbands will be available for purchase on October 2, 9, 16, and 23 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wristbands include two free games. Attendees can save $10 on online purchases made before September 18. Wristbands must be bought before 7 p.m. on the selected day.



“FEEL GOOD FRIDAYS”: If you bring 10 cans or items of non-perishable food on Fridays, you’ll get one free admission. This deal is redeemable on October 3, 10, 17, and 24 from noon to 6 p.m. This deal is presented to you by Sanderson Ford, and the cans collected will benefit Operation Santa Claus and St. Mary’s Food Bank.

ARMED FORCES DAY: Veterans can receive free fair admission on Armed Forces Day, Friday, October 17, from noon to 6 p.m. Use the password USAAFAIR to access your ticket, with a limit of four tickets per person, and a military ID is required when redeeming tickets.



FRIENDS 55+: On Friday, October 3, you’ll be able to get in for free at the state fair! Use the password FRIENDS to access your ticket, with a limit of two tickets per person, valid only on Friday, October 3, from noon to 6 p.m.



2025 COLISEUM CONCERT SERIES

Remember, every concert ticket includes fair admission!



The Format

Concert date: September 27. This is a SOLD OUT show. “The Format is officially SOLD OUT at the Arizona State Fair! That’s right - our favorite homegrown indie-pop duo is coming back to the very place they grew up going to shows in the ‘90s: the one and only Veterans Memorial Coliseum,” read a social media post by the Arizona State Fair. Outside of the Coliseum, before and after the main show, The Format has chosen rising Phoenix artists to perform “intimate sets” on a “festival-style outdoor stage.” Those include Sydney Sprague, Astrologer, JPW, Dad Weed, and more.

AJR

Concert date: Friday, October 3, at 7 p.m. Tickets are now on sale.

CoComelon: Sing-Along LIVE

Concert dates: October 4 and 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Reik

Concert date: Friday, October 10, at 7 p.m. Tickets are now on sale.



