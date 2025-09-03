September Valley fun: UFO Experience, Majestic Mariposas, AZ State Fair, Somos Peoria, and more

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Fall into some fun this month! September is shaping up to be absolutely stellar- with Hispanic Heritage celebrations, affordable family events, and the Arizona State Fair's grand return— we’re helping you navigate all this family fun!

Check out the fun lineup below:

UFO EXPERIENCE

The Arizona Boardwalk's out-of-this-world UFO Experience offers family-friendly galactic adventures for both skeptics and believers alike—let's explore this cosmic attraction!

Where: The UFO experience is located at the Arizona Boardwalk [9500 E. Via de Ventura]. The attraction plans to reopen in a new suite during the week of September 8.

BALLET UNDER THE STARS

Ballet Arizona kicks off its season with free performances under the stars! Grab your lawn chairs and blankets- here’s where to catch the ballet for FREE.



Thursday, September 18, at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills

Friday, September 19, at Chandler Park in the East Valley

Saturday, September 20, at Centennial Plaza Park in Peoria

Thursday, September 25, at Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park in Glendale

Friday, September 26, at Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater in Goodyear

Saturday, September 27, at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix

‘TRUTH TO POWER - FOUR DECADES OF ATTITUDE’ TOUR

Ice Cube will perform in the Valley this month! “A lot of people have seen me perform, you know, I've been performing in Phoenix and in that area for over 40 years, but they haven't seen a show like this," said Ice Cube in an interview with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez. "[This is] my time to reflect, our time to celebrate the music, for me to get into my catalog a little more than just doing the hits and bring people along this 40-year journey of me and music. So, if you've seen me before, that doesn't matter; this production is going to be the biggest thing I've done since the Up in Smoke Tour. So, I'm looking forward to it."



Venue location: The concert will take place at Desert Diamond Arena.

Event Date: September 30.

MAJESTIC MARIPOSAS

The Desert Botanical Garden’s Mariposas experience invites visitors to wander a magical pavilion where they can see more than 1,000 Southwestern butterflies in the ‘Cohn Family Butterfly Pavilion.’



Venue location: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix

Event dates: The experience runs from September 27 to November 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Enjoy this experience as part of your membership or general-admission visit.

ARABIAN NATIONAL BREEDER FINALS

Families can attend one of the most prestigious horse shows for FREE this month!

Venue location: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd] in Scottsdale

Event dates: September 10-13

ARIZONA STATE FAIR

The Arizona State Fair kicks off Sept. 19 with new attractions, tasty deals, and extra fun for the family! According to Lilli Scoglio, marketing and partnerships coordinator for the Arizona State Fair, the mission was to bring in new entertainment to the annual Valley tradition. The mission was evident in the artist selection for the Coliseum Concert Series as the lineup includes The Format, AJR, Reik, 2 Chainz, and others.

“Some September exclusives [include the] ‘Dream Pass’, which is going to be one of the biggest ways to save at the fair. If you love carnival rides or games, you can get 10 rides or games plus your fair admission for just $45, which is a super amazing steal,” said Scoglio, who told ABC15 that this special pass covers the $17.50 admission plus 10 rides/games (about $100 value), giving roughly $120 in value for just $45.

Other September-only deals include "Munchie Madness" ($16 of food for $10 after 10 p.m.) and the “Super Value Coupon Book,” which will offer vendor discounts and a Bounce Back ticket for an October return.

This year, the Arizona State Fair is introducing $5 Food Flight Fridays, letting fairgoers sample a variety of foods for just $5. You can check out all of the money-saving promotions here.



Address: 1826 W. McDowell Rd in Phoenix

Event Dates: September 19- October 26, Thursday- Sunday.

DINK AND DINE PICKLE PARK

The East Valley has a brand-new hub for food and pickleball fun!

Christi Christian, CMO of Dink & Dine Pickle Park, gave ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez a tour of the new entertainment venue at Mesa Riverview.

ARIZONA CARDINALS' 2025 SEASON

The Arizona Cardinals, along with Craft Culinary Concepts and local vendors at the stadium, are ready to tackle their fans' hunger with their latest culinary plays.

The first Cardinals home game is September 14, when they face the Carolina Panthers.

Address: State Farm Stadium is located at 1 Cardinals Dr. in Glendale



WHAT’S NEW AT MOUNTAIN AMERICA STADIUM

Arizona State University's football season is here, and Mountain America Stadium has upgraded its fan experience with a new premium seating area and revamped concessions, featuring the ‘Huss Hideout’ in collaboration with Huss Brewing.

Looking to get out of the Valley for some adventure? Here's a short list of what the state of Sonora in Mexico has to offer:



HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

From September 15 to October 15, Hispanic Heritage Month brings a month-long celebration of Hispanic and Latin American culture, history, and achievements.

