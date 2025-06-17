2025 Coliseum Concert Series: 2 Chainz, Reik, and 'CoComelon: Sing-A-Long Live' to perform at AZ State Fair

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair is gearing up for its 'Coliseum Concert Series!' To date, 2 Chainz, Reik, and 'CoComelon: Sing-A-Long Live' have been announced as performers at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Here’s what we know regarding the concert dates and ticket sales information.



CoComelon: Sing-Along LIVE

Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, June 17, at noon. “Tickets start at just $20 - for a limited time only,” Concert dates: October 4 and 5 at 2 p.m.



2 Chainz

Concert date: Friday, October 24, at 7 p.m. Fair Fandom Presale kicks off on Friday, June 20, at 10 a.m. MST, while the general sale for the public is on Tuesday, June 24, at 10 a.m. MST

Reik

Concert date: Friday, October 10, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now; prices range from $53 to $110.



📣 JUST ANNOUNCED: @reikmx is bringing their Panorama 2025 U.S.A. Tour to the Arizona State Fair! 🎤



See REIK live at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum - tickets include Fair admission 🎡



🎟️ Presale: April 24 | On Sale: April 25

Learn more -> https://t.co/FAKyOKqNcx



Tag who… pic.twitter.com/pXr6uocR7p — Arizona State Fair (@azstatefair) April 22, 2025

Remember, every concert ticket includes fair admission!

The Arizona State Fair runs this year from September 19 through October 26.