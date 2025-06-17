Watch Now
2025 Coliseum Concert Series: 2 Chainz, Reik, and 'CoComelon: Sing-A-Long Live' to perform at AZ State Fair

Here’s what you need to know about ticket sales dates
Posted

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair is gearing up for its 'Coliseum Concert Series!' To date, 2 Chainz, Reik, and 'CoComelon: Sing-A-Long Live' have been announced as performers at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Here’s what we know regarding the concert dates and ticket sales information.

  • CoComelon: Sing-Along LIVE
    • Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, June 17, at noon. “Tickets start at just $20 - for a limited time only,”
    • Concert dates: October 4 and 5 at 2 p.m.

  • 2 Chainz
    • Concert date: Friday, October 24, at 7 p.m.
    • Fair Fandom Presale kicks off on Friday, June 20, at 10 a.m. MST, while the general sale for the public is on Tuesday, June 24, at 10 a.m. MST
  • Reik

Remember, every concert ticket includes fair admission!

The Arizona State Fair runs this year from September 19 through October 26.

