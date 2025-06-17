2025 Coliseum Concert Series: 2 Chainz, Reik, and 'CoComelon: Sing-A-Long Live' to perform at AZ State Fair

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair is gearing up for its 'Coliseum Concert Series!' To date, 2 Chainz, Reik, and 'CoComelon: Sing-A-Long Live' have been announced as performers at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Here’s what we know regarding the concert dates and ticket sales information.
- CoComelon: Sing-Along LIVE
- Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, June 17, at noon. “Tickets start at just $20 - for a limited time only,”
- Concert dates: October 4 and 5 at 2 p.m.
- 2 Chainz
- Concert date: Friday, October 24, at 7 p.m.
- Fair Fandom Presale kicks off on Friday, June 20, at 10 a.m. MST, while the general sale for the public is on Tuesday, June 24, at 10 a.m. MST
- Reik
- Concert date: Friday, October 10, at 7 p.m.
- Tickets are on sale now; prices range from $53 to $110.
📣 JUST ANNOUNCED: @reikmx is bringing their Panorama 2025 U.S.A. Tour to the Arizona State Fair! 🎤— Arizona State Fair (@azstatefair) April 22, 2025
See REIK live at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum - tickets include Fair admission 🎡
🎟️ Presale: April 24 | On Sale: April 25
Learn more -> https://t.co/FAKyOKqNcx
Tag who… pic.twitter.com/pXr6uocR7p
Remember, every concert ticket includes fair admission!
The Arizona State Fair runs this year from September 19 through October 26.