Local band The Format reuniting for special Arizona State Fair performance

PHOENIX — The Format is back!

Arizona’s own indie-pop band is reuniting this fall for a special performance at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix during the Arizona State Fair.

The reunion has been years in the making, with their original performances scheduled before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will be held on Sept. 27, 2025, kicking off a three-show tour with shows in New York City on Sept. 30 and Los Angeles on Oct. 10.

Arizona State Fair

Outside of the Coliseum, before and after the main show, The Format has chosen rising Phoenix artists to perform “intimate sets” on a “festival-style outdoor stage.” Those include Sydney Sprague, Astrologer, JPW, Dad Weed and more.

Tickets for the Phoenix show start at $25 and will go on pre-sale on July 16. General sale begins on July 18 at 12 p.m. local time.

For more information and to sign up for presale access, click here.

To see more performers scheduled for the Arizona State Fair Coliseum Concert Series, click here.