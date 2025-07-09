Amid August deadline, HonorHealth and Blue Cross Blue Shield continue contract negotiations

PHOENIX — HonorHealth and Blue Cross Blue Shield are still working to reach a new agreement before the end of their contract on Aug. 1, 2025.

According to HonorHealth, existing appointments will continue as planned unless a new contract is not finalized.

If a contract isn’t finalized, all HonorHealth facilities and physicians will be out-of-network for all patients with a Blue Cross Blue Shield health plan.

HonorHealth says they are working to complete negotiations before the deadline to avoid any disruptions for patients. If they are unable to reach an agreement, HonorHealth will reach out to impacted patients.

