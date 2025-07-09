Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Amid August deadline, HonorHealth and Blue Cross Blue Shield continue contract negotiations

If a contract isn’t finalized, all HonorHealth facilities will become out-of-network for Blue Cross Blue Shield health plan patients
PHOENIX — HonorHealth and Blue Cross Blue Shield are still working to reach a new agreement before the end of their contract on Aug. 1, 2025.

According to HonorHealth, existing appointments will continue as planned unless a new contract is not finalized.

If a contract isn’t finalized, all HonorHealth facilities and physicians will be out-of-network for all patients with a Blue Cross Blue Shield health plan.

HonorHealth says they are working to complete negotiations before the deadline to avoid any disruptions for patients. If they are unable to reach an agreement, HonorHealth will reach out to impacted patients.

You can find updates on contract negotiations here.

