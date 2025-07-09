Preston Lord defendant denied remand, settles civil case

MARICOPA COUNTY — One of the six remaining defendants in the Preston Lord murder case was denied a motion to remand his case to the Grand Jury. While the criminal case is moving through court, a civil suit involving the defendants is also playing out.

Preston Lord was beaten while leaving a 2023 Halloween party in Queen Creek, and later died. His case sparked a movement against teen violence in the East Valley.

In March 2024, seven suspects were indicted by a Grand Jury on multiple charges, including felony murder. Those suspects were Talyn Vigil, Jacob Meisner, Treston Billey, Talan Renner, Dominic Turner, Taylor Sherman, and William Owen Hines.

In June of this year, Vigil's attorney argued the presentation given to the Grand Jury was not fair and did not include "exculpatory evidence". He asked the court to remand, or send back, the case.

On Wednesday, Judge Sam Myers disagreed and denied that motion.

"Despite the various criticisms of the State’s presentation, the Court finds that there was no failure to present clearly exculpatory evidence," wrote Judge Myers. "Further, there was no material misrepresentation of the facts that resulted in Defendant being deprived of a substantial procedural right."

Hines is the only defendant who has been sentenced in the case after accepting a plea agreement.

Five of the six defendants have bonded out of custody, but they are all still facing a felony murder charge. Each one has release conditions, including electronic monitoring.

Meisner, who turned down a plea agreement in June, is the only one still in the custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Sherman's attorneys filed several motions hoping to modify his release conditions. They asked the judge to allow Sherman to attend church and other faith-based activities, visit a terminally ill relative, and visit an East Valley dispensary for medical marijuana.

Judge Meyers also denied those motions.

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the parents of Preston Lord last year.

Multiple parties have settled their case, including the homeowners who hosted the 2023 Halloween party.

Court documents show the cases of both Hines and Vigil have also been settled.