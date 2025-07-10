What to do if your power goes out in the extreme heat

In this extreme heat, the last thing we need is a power outage shutting off the lights, and more importantly, the air conditioning.

“We were just hanging out and everything went off,” said Renee Campeau, a Goodyear resident.

That is exactly what happened in a Goodyear neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon: a power outage impacting just over a thousand homes here.

“Yeah, it was starting to heat up in the house a little bit, and had gotten on the app and saw that they were planning on it to be restored between 6:30 [p.m.] and 7,” said Emilio Lacal, a Goodyear resident.

“It was a little scary thinking about it, like what the plan would be if it did stay off,” said Campeau.

Power outages during summer days can happen to anyone for different reasons – car crashes, equipment failure, monsoon storms.

So, what should you do if the power goes out?

APS says make sure your contact information is up-to-date so they can reach you in emergencies.

If you use life-supporting medical equipment, you can register for APS’s Medical Care Program for extra help.

You should also pack an Emergency Supply Kit with water, flashlights and medicine. Make a Family Emergency Plan too, where you can stay with a relative or friend.

“We have different partnerships where customers can go to different cooling centers depending on how long it’s going to be,” said Jackie Castrellon, an SRP spokesperson.

“Maybe just keep your phone, keep things charged as much as possible,” said Campeau.