LIST: 2025 freebies, discounts and supply drives for teachers

To celebrate students and teachers heading back to school, the ABC15 Smart Shopper team has compiled a list of some local and nationwide deals for educators:

Arizona deals:



Arizona Science Center : Teachers can get a free Educator Membership, courtesy of APS, and get a $30 discount on membership upgrades.

: Teachers can get a free Educator Membership, courtesy of APS, and get a $30 discount on membership upgrades. Arizona Grand Resort and Spa offers a 20% educator discount. Learn more here.

offers a 20% educator discount. Learn more here. LEGOLAND Discovery Center Arizona and SEA LIFE Arizona are giving educators free admission during the entire month of July, along with 30% off admission for up to six of their family or friends at the attractions.

and are giving educators free admission during the entire month of July, along with 30% off admission for up to six of their family or friends at the attractions. Angry Crab Shack is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID.

is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID, shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID, shown in person at the exhibit. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Verena Street Coffee is offering up to 25% off all coffee sitewide to teachers . Get the coffee deal here.

is offering up to 25% off all coffee sitewide to teachers Get the coffee deal here. Arizona Education Association members can get a variety of benefits like reduced rates on insurance, cash back on purchases, legal support, travel discounts and more. Learn more here.

members can get a variety of benefits like reduced rates on insurance, cash back on purchases, legal support, travel discounts and more. Learn more here. Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort : Educators and staff are among a special public service group that can get “Tap Into Thanks” deals like no resort fees, up to 15% off best available rates, discounts on apparel, green fees and spa services. Learn more here.

: Educators and staff are among a special public service group that can get “Tap Into Thanks” deals like no resort fees, up to 15% off best available rates, discounts on apparel, green fees and spa services. Learn more here. The Phoenix Symphony’s Educator Club offers big discounts on Symphony Hall and Orpheum Theatre shows.

offers big discounts on Symphony Hall and Orpheum Theatre shows. Teachers can get up to 50% off Arizona Diamondbacks tickets in addition to a special Teacher Appreciation Day on Sept. 1, 2025.

Nationwide deals:



SeaWorld San Diego : Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here.

: Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here. Target: Teachers can get 50% off annual memberships to Target Circle 360, valid through Sept. 13, 2025.

Teach For America also offers a robust list of discounts at retailers nationwide, including J. Crew, Puma, Rothy’s, Sunglass Hut, Costco, Crocs, Headspace, Blue Apron, Wall Street Journal, Michael’s, Verizon, Samsung, and more.

Supply drives, giveaways and affordable supplies:



Four Peaks for Teachers : Teachers can register for an event on July 16 from 2-6 p.m. in Tempe that offers free school supply kits. Other giveaway events are being held around the state.

: Teachers can register for an event on July 16 from 2-6 p.m. in Tempe that offers free school supply kits. Other giveaway events are being held around the state. Arizona Public Service’s Supply My Class program : Teachers can sign up for a chance to receive a $500 virtual gift card to buy classroom supplies. Teachers must apply by Aug. 11, 2025. Sign up here.

: Teachers can sign up for a chance to receive a $500 virtual gift card to buy classroom supplies. Teachers must apply by Aug. 11, 2025. Sign up here. STEM Teacher Grants: Phoenix Suns Charities and APS offer STEM teacher grants of up to $2,500 for K-12 public and charter school teachers in APS’s service territory. A total of $50,000 is available for classroom projects happening from January through May. The application will be open Sept. 1-30, 2025.

Phoenix Suns Charities and APS offer STEM teacher grants of up to $2,500 for K-12 public and charter school teachers in APS’s service territory. A total of $50,000 is available for classroom projects happening from January through May. The application will be open Sept. 1-30, 2025. Treasures 4 Teachers: Store members have access to low-cost or free school supplies throughout the Phoenix metro area. Memberships are $35/year for educators or $10/day. Sign up and learn more here.

Know of a great deal we have missed? Email SmartShopper@abc15.com.