Back-to-school shopping deals help families save money during inflation

Retailers are offering significant discounts on school supplies, with many items available for under $1 as families prepare for the upcoming school year.

From pencils priced at just 47 cents to glue for 25 cents, there are plenty of rollbacks happening right now at major retailers. With these deals, parents can stuff a backpack for less than $20.

Whether shopping for college students or elementary schoolers, smart savings on school supplies are available everywhere, from basic necessities to clothing.

"Sales are very important," Marzia Munari, an ABC15 Smart Shopper, said.

Munari's 20-year-old daughter Jessica is starting her third year of college, and the family knows school supply expenses don't end after high school.

"Shopping for school supplies doesn't stop," Munari noted.

Munari says exploring rollbacks at Walmart keeps money in her pocket.

"Probably about $15, $20. But that's, you know, that's big, if you can put that towards gas or groceries or, you know, things unexpected!" Munari said.

Adrian Sneed, heading into fourth grade, is most excited about arts and crafts supplies among the discounted items.

"I would like to color my drawings with them," Sneed said.

For his mom, Kimberly Sneed, the convenience factor is just as important as the savings.

"You can get everything in one place—supplies, clothes, backpacks—and it's affordable and convenient," Sneed said.

These prices are part of a wider effort by retailers to help families stretch their dollars during inflation.

"We want everybody to not only get what they need, but also what they want. So we have thousands of rollbacks through our Back to School Department," said Angela Bill, Walmart Store Manager, said.

For kids, there are eye-catching backpacks starting at just $5. Stuffing them will cost less than $20 with markers and pencils for 50 cents, basic notebooks for 45 cents, and folders for 25 cents.

A $20 bill will also buy mix-and-match uniforms, with basic polos for $4.98 and shorts for $9.28. Trendy outfits for tweens average about $15.

"He's going to be fearless on his first day of school! And this T-shirt's $9!" Bill said about an outfit Adrian picked out.

The savings aren't just for students but also for teachers who can buy classroom supplies in bulk.

"We also have these great items that come in bulk, so they can come here and just one-stop shop buy in bulk for their classrooms," Bill said.

Kristin McGrath with The Krazy Coupon Lady says now is the optimal time to shop.

"We have a trifecta of sales going on right now. The Amazon Prime Day, Walmart deals and Target Circle Week, and all of them have very strong deals for back to school. We're seeing up to 50% off, in some cases," McGrath said.

She suggests getting bulk supplies on Amazon Prime Day and sharing them among multiple kids or families. Walgreens has rewards on personal care items for college-bound students, while Target offers $5 backpacks and 30% off school uniforms.

Additionally, Target is freezing the price of several back-to-school items at their 2024 prices.

"Maybe you can stash some for next year, because you know you need it. It's a really smart week to shop for back to school," McGrath said.

From glue sticks to graphic tees, finding ways to save on school essentials is one subject every family can pass with flying colors.

"Every little thing that I can save on is money that I can use for something else," Munari said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.