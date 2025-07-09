Arizona families feeling the squeeze as cost of living rises in 2025

The cost of living in Arizona continues to climb in 2025, and this has many Valley families taking a closer look at their financial situation.

New data shows rent prices in the greater Phoenix metro area have risen nearly 4% since last year, with the average two-bedroom now going for $1,865 per month, according to Zillow.

Grocery prices are up 8.4% and the average cost of full-time daycare in Maricopa County is nearly $1,200 a month.

Meanwhile, wage growth in Arizona is lagging behind, up just 1.6% year over year, making it harder for many households to keep up with rising expenses, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But there are ways to ease some of the financial pressure:

• Re-shop your insurance: With home and auto rates up across Arizona, experts say comparing quotes through an independent agent or online tool could save families hundreds of dollars per year.

• Use grocery comparison apps: Free tools like Flipp and Basket help shoppers find the best deals in real time, potentially cutting monthly food costs by 10-20%.

