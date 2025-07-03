Bulk buying could save you money as grocery prices rise

Food costs have increased steadily over the past five years, and now a new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts prices for all foods will increase by 2.9% in 2025. Experts say it has more shoppers turning to bulk buying as a cost-effective option.

From bottled water to baking soda, bulk buying has become the strategy for many consumers looking to save money while stocking up for summer celebrations.

"Come early, hit every aisle!" Nancy White, a consumer from Scottsdale, Arizona, said.

Costco shoppers say bulk buying offers convenience beyond just savings.

"Having to shop less often. I do not like to shop!" Heather Donnelly, Scottsdale, Arizona, said.

The savings can be substantial for everyday items.

"I look at bread, for instance, is around $4. You know, here, it's two loaves for $4.99," Andre Sterling, another Scottsdale consumer, said.

Sam's Club also offers significant discounts compared to traditional retailers.

"It's not uncommon to have them be 20% compared to other retailers," said Nick Scheidler, Sam's Club Vice President of Product Development and Packaging.

Scheidler believes buying in large quantities can offer a solution to the rising cost of living.

"You get an incredible value compared to other places where you may traditionally shop,” he said. “I think as a parent, too, one of the cool things of bulk buying is I can stock my pantry. It's going to last me for a little while.”

The Krazy Coupon Lady savings site follows deals at places like Sam's Club, Costco, and Amazon, and has found significant savings for consumers.

"We see savings up to 50% off," Kristin McGrath, The Krazy Coupon Lady editor, said. "So Sam's Club, you can get, good one for summer, 200 flavor ice pops for under 10 bucks. At a regular store, you'll get 100 of those for the same amount."

McGrath says the price differences add up over time.

"We're seeing a Costco deal where you save yourself 20 cents per coffee pod when you buy 80 of them,” McGrath said. “Twenty cents doesn't seem like dramatic savings, but if you're a daily coffee drinker, that really does add up.”

The advantages of bulk buying, she says, include savings, fewer shopping trips, and easier meal planning. However, there are drawbacks to consider, such as the higher upfront cost. Consumers also need to ensure they have adequate cabinet space and avoid waste.

"If you're throwing anything in the trash, you've wasted food, and you've wasted money," McGrath said.

McGrath recommends focusing on non-perishable items, like paper goods. Since you're paying more upfront, it's important to make the most of your spending.

"You definitely will spend more, because your eyes see all this stuff and you see all these deals!” Sterling said.

For the Fourth of July holiday weekend, there are plenty of special deals on summer essentials to celebrate at Sam’s Club.

"You can't talk about the fourth without talking about a Member’s Mark hot dog. Our potato salad, or variety-packed chips," Scheidler said.

Shoppers are already preparing for their celebrations.

"Some water, some chips," Steve Hamilton, a Scottsdale shopper, said.

Hamilton is getting ready to host guests for the holiday weekend.

"We're having some people over for July,” Hamilton said. “So figured, might as well come and get some goodies here at Costco and enjoy the pool party.”

