'TikTok Summer Camp' encourages craft ideas to break up summer boredom

Get ideas for affordable or free things to create at home
If your kids are bored at home during the last stretch of their summer break, it’s possible they’re spending too much time on their phone or looking at a screen. The popular app TikTok is encouraging families who are already logged on to step away and do something more productive.

Looking up the hashtag #TikTokSummerCamp, you’ll find creators walking you through how to make different crafts that can be done using products you might already have at home.

