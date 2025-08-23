Phoenix community rallies around family of 4-year-old boy killed in traffic accident

PHOENIX — The Phoenix community is coming together to support a family after the tragic loss of 4-year-old Miguel Dominguez, who was hit and killed by a car while crossing the road at McDowell Road and 36th Street earlier this week.

A car wash fundraiser was held in the parking lot of Miguel's preschool to help cover funeral costs for the family. The event brought together teachers, parents and community members who wanted to honor Miguel's memory and support his grieving family.

"It's hard for me to talk about it. He's been with us for two years," said Eileen Buckley, Miguel's preschool teacher.

She says her preschool classroom will forever be one student short after losing Miguel on Monday.

"I'm going to miss him. Ms. Lee! Ms. Lee! That's always how he used to call me not Miss Eileen," Buckley said. "He was a happy, happy kid. He was coming out of his shell, he really was."

A roadside memorial now honors Miguel's memory at the intersection where the accident occurred.

The car wash fundraiser was organized by Buckley, parents and community members who felt compelled to help Miguel's mother with funeral expenses.

"It's just something we felt like we had to do, be there for the family," Buckley said.

Tamir Fears, a Valley father who helped with the car wash, said the loss has been difficult to process for him and his children, who were Miguel's classmates.

"They were classmates and they still ask about him every morning. It's been a very tough week," Fears said.

Both Fears and Buckley are using Miguel's story to urge Valley drivers to be more careful behind the wheel.

"You may look away for a split second…but that split second can take a kid's life," Fears said.

"Pay attention. To the road. Seriously, pay attention. Get off the phone stop with the distractions. You're operating a huge vehicle…it could have been avoided," Buckley said.

Donations can still be made in person at Magic Star Pre School on Oak and 36th Street.

The driver who hit Miguel did stay on scene. No charges have been filed at this time as police say the investigation is ongoing.