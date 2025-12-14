Phoenix reopens Echo Canyon Trail at Camelback Mountain after safety work

PHOENIX — Phoenix's Parks and Recreation Department reopened the Echo Canyon Trail at Camelback Mountain on Sunday morning after a two-month closure for critical safety repairs following storm damage.

The popular hiking destination closed in mid-October after storms caused significant erosion and created unstable conditions along the trail.

"We appreciate the community's patience while our teams completed this critical safety work," said Cynthia Aguilar, Parks and Recreation Department Director. "Echo Canyon is one of our most popular and challenging trails and this work was essential to ensuring visitors can enjoy it with confidence."

During the closure, the safety work included stabilizing loose boulders by injecting them with expanding grout, allowing them to safely separate from the trail area.

While the trail is now safe for public use, hikers may still see ongoing construction activity. Crews are completing final work to install safety cables that will replace the existing rope system, guiding hikers along the route.

The city encourages trail users to practice safe hiking by reviewing "Take a Hike. Do it Right." guidelines and checking the Parks and Recreation Department's website for updates before visiting. More information about Phoenix trails and safety guidance is available here.