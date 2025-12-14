Teen in critical condition after shooting in Gilbert Saturday night

GILBERT, AZ — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening in Gilbert, according to police.

The shooting happened near Recker and Warner roads. The teen was taken to a hospital.

Gilbert Police said detectives have identified an investigative lead and are actively following up on all available information.

Police say the shooting appears isolated and there is no public threat

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Gilbert PD at 480-503-6500 or submit tips online here.