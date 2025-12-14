Crash in Mesa leaves 19-year-old seriously injured

MESA, AZ — Mesa Police say a crash Sunday morning has left a 19-year-old in very serious condition.

According to Mesa Police, the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. near Sossaman Road and Broadway Road when a 23-year-old man, believed to be impaired, was driving the wrong way and collided head-on with the teen’s vehicle.

Mesa Police say the 19-year-old suffered major injuries to his face and legs and was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in very serious condition.

The other driver was not seriously hurt.

Mesa Police say the investigation is ongoing, and north- and southbound lanes of Sossaman remain closed.

Drivers are being urged to use Power or Haws roads as alternate routes.