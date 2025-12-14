One dead after fiery two-vehicle crash near Litchfield Park

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — One person is dead following a fiery two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning near Camelback Road and Litchfield Road.

Avondale police say officers were called to the intersection around just before a.m. after reports that one of the vehicles involved caught fire.

According to police, one driver was taken to a local hospital. The other driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Goodyear Fire Department.

Roads in the area are still closed as of early Sunday morning.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or details about what led up to the crash.

This remains an active investigation.