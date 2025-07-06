Free kids meals, new happy hour specials & more Valley discounts of the week

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, July 7-13.

Chompie’s : From July 2 through Sept. 21, get 20% off any same-day deli or bakery purchases when you spend at least $20 dining in.

Macayo's Mexican Food is now offering free kids' meals all day, every day, all summer long. The free kids meal program is available for dine-in guests all day, every day through Monday, Sept. 1. The offer includes one free kids meal per adult entrée purchased.

is now offering free kids' meals all day, every day, all summer long. The free kids meal program is available for dine-in guests all day, every day through Monday, Sept. 1. The offer includes one free kids meal per adult entrée purchased. Phoenix Tools 4 School : A free community event is being held from 7-9 a.m. at Sun Valley Academy (2675 W. Baseline Rd., Phoenix). Supplies are limited, and backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while they last. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, and students must be present to receive their backpacks and supplies.

The Mexicano has launched 'All-You-Can-Eat Taco Thursdays.' Guests can kick off the weekend early with endless tacos for just $8.88 per person, only on Thursdays! (Bar area only. Dine-in only. No carryout or to-go boxes.) Taco selections include potato, al pastor, shrimp and crunchy beef.

has launched ‘All-You-Can-Eat Taco Thursdays.’ Guests can kick off the weekend early with endless tacos for just $8.88 per person, only on Thursdays! (Bar area only. Dine-in only. No carryout or to-go boxes.) Taco selections include potato, al pastor, shrimp and crunchy beef. Fazoli’s is offering a $15.99 Fresh-Tossed Family Meal with code Fireworks25 and a BOGO Fettuccine Alfredo offer with code BOGOJULY25, from 7/3 to 7/7 at participating locations.

Pita Jungle is bringing back the Kids Eat Free promotion, available at participating locations every Tuesday in June and July. Kids (12 and under) can eat for free with purchase of an entrée, and the offer must be mentioned at the time of order. For dine-in only.

is bringing back the Kids Eat Free promotion, available at participating locations every Tuesday in June and July. Kids (12 and under) can eat for free with purchase of an entrée, and the offer must be mentioned at the time of order. For dine-in only. Streets of New York : Now through August 28, kids can eat free all day on Tuesdays at the local pizza franchise with the purchase of any $15 purchase! Offer valid through August 28 for children 12 and under for dine-in only. Not valid with other discounts or promotions.

: Now through August 28, kids can eat free all day on Tuesdays at the local pizza franchise with the purchase of any $15 purchase! Offer valid through August 28 for children 12 and under for dine-in only. Not valid with other discounts or promotions. Haymaker : Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only.

: Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only. Over Easy : Through July 29, kids 12 and under eat free every Tuesday at Over Easy! Dine-in only, one free kids’ meal per adult entrée ( not valid with other discounts ).

: Through July 29, kids 12 and under eat free every Tuesday at Over Easy! Dine-in only, one free kids’ meal per adult entrée ( ). Grimaldi’s Pizzeria : From July 3 through July 7, get a $15 bonus card when you purchase a $50 gift card.

: From July 3 through July 7, get a $15 bonus card when you purchase a $50 gift card. Pedal Haus Brewery: This Fourth of July, the brewery will open its doors at 11 a.m. at all locations for a full day of celebration. Enjoy happy hour specials including $2 off select Haus beers and steins, $5 well drinks, $6 Haus margaritas and wine and food specials.

This Fourth of July, the brewery will open its doors at 11 a.m. at all locations for a full day of celebration. Enjoy happy hour specials including $2 off select Haus beers and steins, $5 well drinks, $6 Haus margaritas and wine and food specials. Morton’s, The Steakhouse (Desert Diamond - Glendale): To celebrate the Fourth of July, Morton’s The Steakhouse is offering a three-course steak and seafood dinner for $69 from July 4 through July 11.

(Desert Diamond - Glendale): To celebrate the Fourth of July, Morton’s The Steakhouse is offering a three-course steak and seafood dinner for $69 from July 4 through July 11. The Italian Daughter in Scottsdale has $5 Martini Mondays, $5 Tortellini Tuesdays, half-off wine bottles on Wednesdays, $28 Bottle + a Board Thursdays, $10 menu items at the bar from 2:30-5:30 p.m. daily, and a three-course Summer Restaurant Week offering for $33 from 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays.

in Scottsdale has $5 Martini Mondays, $5 Tortellini Tuesdays, half-off wine bottles on Wednesdays, $28 Bottle + a Board Thursdays, $10 menu items at the bar from 2:30-5:30 p.m. daily, and a three-course Summer Restaurant Week offering for $33 from 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays. Patricia’s Pizza in Scottsdale has $5 Martini Mondays, $10 Happy Hour bites from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 15, $28 Bottle + a Board Thursdays, and a three-course Summer Restaurant Week offering for $33 from 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays.

in Scottsdale has $5 Martini Mondays, $10 Happy Hour bites from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 15, $28 Bottle + a Board Thursdays, and a three-course Summer Restaurant Week offering for $33 from 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays. Salt River Project (SRP) is offering eligible customers two free shade trees to help lower cooling costs, improve air quality, and support local sustainability. Customers can attend a free virtual workshop (upcoming workshops are July 24 or August 23) and pick up two saplings later in the fall. Learn more and sign up here.

is offering eligible customers two free shade trees to help lower cooling costs, improve air quality, and support local sustainability. Customers can attend a free virtual workshop (upcoming workshops are July 24 or August 23) and pick up two saplings later in the fall. Learn more and sign up here. BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse : Through July 31, guests who donate $1 or more to ‘The Longest Day’ initiative supporting the Alzheimer’s Association will receive a free Pizookie on their next visit.

: Through July 31, guests who donate $1 or more to ‘The Longest Day’ initiative supporting the Alzheimer’s Association will receive a free Pizookie on their next visit. Scottsdale Social Tap : Happy hour hours are Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Daily specials include $4-10 dishes and drinks as low as $5.

: Happy hour hours are Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Daily specials include $4-10 dishes and drinks as low as $5. Free pet booties : Fulton Homes Cause for Paws campaign offers free protective dog shoes for those in need during the summer months. There are multiple giveaways throughout the summer. Learn more and see the schedule here.

: Fulton Homes Cause for Paws campaign offers free protective dog shoes for those in need during the summer months. There are multiple giveaways throughout the summer. Learn more and see the schedule here. Downtown Tolleson's Roma 23 Wood Fired Pizza & Beer has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal.

has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal. Burger chain Fatburger is offering its Baby Fat burger for $5.99 through June 30 via www.fatburger.com with code BABYFAT5, or in-store at participating locations.

is offering its Baby Fat burger for $5.99 through June 30 via www.fatburger.com with code BABYFAT5, or in-store at participating locations. Peter Piper Pizza : Peter Piper has several summer deal promotions. Guests can choose from the following two-month packages, now available for purchase at participating Peter Piper Pizza locations in Arizona and New Mexico:

-$29.99: Includes 40 games every visit and a 20% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items

-$45.99: Includes 110 games every visit and a 30% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items

-$99.99: Includes 250 games every visit and a 50% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items

Peter Piper Pizza has several summer deal promotions. Guests can choose from the following two-month packages, now available for purchase at participating Peter Piper Pizza locations in Arizona and New Mexico:
-$29.99: Includes 40 games every visit and a 20% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items
-$45.99: Includes 110 games every visit and a 30% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items
-$99.99: Includes 250 games every visit and a 50% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items
One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.

Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Phoenix City Grille : On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Dave & Buster's at Tempe Marketplace offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day.

offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thirsty Lion: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers.

Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers. HALO Animal Rescue : Can you help give one of these animal shelter long-timers a forever home? Some of these pets have been up for adoption for upwards of a year and some of their adoption fees are waived. See all adoptable pets from HALO here.

: Can you help give one of these animal shelter long-timers a forever home? Some of these pets have been up for adoption for upwards of a year and some of their adoption fees are waived. See all adoptable pets from HALO here. Electric Pickle in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more.

in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more. Unwind midweek with 50% off all wine bottles every Wednesday at Kasai Japanese Steakhouse.

Hope’s Closet : Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors.

: Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors. Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop' s new $7.99 Sammie Combo includes a "My Deli" sandwich in the Sammie size with the choice of turkey, roast beef, or ham with cheese and the works (mayo, mustard, garlic sauce, tomato, onion, pickles, pepperoncinis, lettuce) served on any the brand's signature bread options. The Sammie Combo also comes with chips, a fountain drink, and a chocolate chip cookie.

s new $7.99 Sammie Combo includes a "My Deli" sandwich in the Sammie size with the choice of turkey, roast beef, or ham with cheese and the works (mayo, mustard, garlic sauce, tomato, onion, pickles, pepperoncinis, lettuce) served on any the brand's signature bread options. The Sammie Combo also comes with chips, a fountain drink, and a chocolate chip cookie. Pizzeria Virtu in Old Town Scottsdale is rolling out two cool new weekly summer specials! On Tuesdays, get a hand-crafted classic Margherita Pizza paired with two glasses of wine for only $30. Wine Wednesdays are here with 50% of all wine bottles (excluding the reserve list). These weekly specials will run all summer long.

in Old Town Scottsdale is rolling out two cool new weekly summer specials! On Tuesdays, get a hand-crafted classic Margherita Pizza paired with two glasses of wine for only $30. Wine Wednesdays are here with 50% of all wine bottles (excluding the reserve list). These weekly specials will run all summer long. All Night, All Summer Happy Hour returns to Scottsdale’s Roaring Fork restaurant through the summer season. Starting at 4 p.m. daily, Monday-Sunday, guests can receive happy hour pricing in the bar and Saloon.

restaurant through the summer season. Starting at 4 p.m. daily, Monday-Sunday, guests can receive happy hour pricing in the bar and Saloon. The Sicilian Baker has you covered this summer, one scoop at a time, with the return of their Gelato and Cannoli Happy Hour , running through July 31 at all Valley locations in Chandler, Peoria, and Phoenix. Available Monday through Thursday from 1-5 p.m., guests can indulge in a $2 scoop of award-winning gelato and bite into $1 mini traditional cannoli.

has you covered this summer, one scoop at a time, with the return of their , running through July 31 at all Valley locations in Chandler, Peoria, and Phoenix. Available Monday through Thursday from 1-5 p.m., guests can indulge in a $2 scoop of award-winning gelato and bite into $1 mini traditional cannoli. The Sicilian Butcher is back with the 2025 Summer Passport challenge, encouraging guests now through July 31 to complete six culinary experiences to receive a complimentary dinner for two in August. Plus, guests who mention the word "Passport" receive 15% off catering and free delivery this summer!

is back with the 2025 challenge, encouraging guests now through July 31 to complete six culinary experiences to receive a complimentary dinner for two in August. Plus, guests who mention the word "Passport" receive 15% off catering and free delivery this summer! Scramble : Kids 12 and under eat free all summer long. From June 2 through Aug. 1, families can enjoy a free kid’s meal with the purchase of a regularly priced adult entrée. This sweet deal is available Mondays through Fridays throughout the summer for dine-in guests.

: Kids 12 and under eat free all summer long. From June 2 through Aug. 1, families can enjoy a free kid’s meal with the purchase of a regularly priced adult entrée. This sweet deal is available Mondays through Fridays throughout the summer for dine-in guests. Recreo Cantina Chandler : From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers.

: From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is serving up sizzling summer specials perfect for pizza and wine lovers. Stoking Social Hour is back daily from 3–5 p.m., featuring $10 signature cocktails, $3 off starters and salads, $2 off beer, spritzes, mocktails, wine, and sangria, plus $10 off bottles of wine. Wine lovers can also enjoy Tasting Tuesdays with half-off glasses, carafes, and bottles of wine all day long.



Deals for teachers, students, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



LEGOLAND Discovery Center Arizona and SEA LIFE Arizona are giving educators free admission during the entire month of July, along with 30% off admission for up to six of their family or friends at the attractions.

and are giving educators free admission during the entire month of July, along with 30% off admission for up to six of their family or friends at the attractions. Burrito Express locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K.

locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K. Arizona Science Center 's Senior Sundays: On the first Sunday of every month, seniors ages 62 and older receive FREE general admission to the Science Center! Please bring your driver's license, passport, or identification card with you on the day of your visit.

's Senior Sundays: On the first Sunday of every month, seniors ages 62 and older receive FREE general admission to the Science Center! Please bring your driver's license, passport, or identification card with you on the day of your visit. Angry Crab Shack is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID.

is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID. Arizona State Parks : Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here.

Arizona residents who are United States Military Retired or Service Disabled Veterans: 50% off the day-use entrance. Please show your Military ID at the gate, no pass is required. Arizona Resident - 100% Military Disabled Veterans: 100% free day-use pass. Please bring your VA-Certified proof of 100 percent service-connected disability and Arizona license to a park visitor center to receive your pass.

: Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here. SeaWorld San Diego : Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here.

: Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center and Phoenix Art Museum : As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society : Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round! Phoenix Art Museum : All Maricopa County Community Colleges students enjoy free general admission to PhxArt, including admission into special-engagement exhibitions. Active student ID is required.

: All Maricopa County Community Colleges students enjoy free general admission to PhxArt, including admission into special-engagement exhibitions. Active student ID is required. Verena Street Coffee is offering up to 25% off all coffee sitewide to military and veterans, first responders and teachers. Get the coffee deal here.

Things to do



Phoenix Rising : College students can get $10 tickets to any 2025 regular-season match.

: College students can get $10 tickets to any 2025 regular-season match. Desert Ridge Marketplace’s Spidey Friends Fiesta is fun for the whole family on July 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Enjoy photos with Spiderman, music, the splash pad, free crafts, giveaways and more.

is fun for the whole family on July 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Enjoy photos with Spiderman, music, the splash pad, free crafts, giveaways and more. Uptown Alley in Surprise: Now through August 29, from open until 4 p.m., check out the Summer Starter Deal ($19 per person for 1.5 hours of bowling with shoe rental and unlimited arcade play, Sunshine Plus Deal ($29 per person for three of the following - 1.5 hours of bowling with shoe rental, 1 game of Hologate, 1 game of Limitless VR, unlimited arcade play, $20 arcade game card, or 18 holes of Lucky Putt mini golf), the Ultimate Summer Deal ($39 per person for four of the following - 1.5 hours of bowling with shoe rental, 1 game of Hologate, 1 game of Limitless VR, unlimited arcade play, $20 arcade game card, or 18 holes of Lucky Putt mini golf), plus food upgrades!

in Surprise: Now through August 29, from open until 4 p.m., check out the Summer Starter Deal ($19 per person for 1.5 hours of bowling with shoe rental and unlimited arcade play, Sunshine Plus Deal ($29 per person for three of the following - 1.5 hours of bowling with shoe rental, 1 game of Hologate, 1 game of Limitless VR, unlimited arcade play, $20 arcade game card, or 18 holes of Lucky Putt mini golf), the Ultimate Summer Deal ($39 per person for four of the following - 1.5 hours of bowling with shoe rental, 1 game of Hologate, 1 game of Limitless VR, unlimited arcade play, $20 arcade game card, or 18 holes of Lucky Putt mini golf), plus food upgrades! The City of Peoria is offering a free game-lending program called Party in the Box . Choose a game box (each filled with a variety of games), pick it up, play, and return when you’re finished! Learn more about the program here.

. Choose a game box (each filled with a variety of games), pick it up, play, and return when you’re finished! Learn more about the program here. When you book any stay at one Coast to Cactus’ vacation homes by July 31, 2025, you can get 15% off already discounted rates. Use code C2C15 at checkout to apply the discount. Additionally, travelers can take advantage of the Stay Long & Save deal to get their 5th night free when booking any eligible stay of 5 nights or longer. Use code FREENIGHT5 at checkout to apply the free night. Only valid on stays of 5 nights or longer. Certain restrictions apply, including blackout dates.

vacation homes by July 31, 2025, you can get 15% off already discounted rates. Use code C2C15 at checkout to apply the discount. Additionally, travelers can take advantage of the Stay Long & Save deal to get their 5th night free when booking any eligible stay of 5 nights or longer. Use code FREENIGHT5 at checkout to apply the free night. Only valid on stays of 5 nights or longer. Certain restrictions apply, including blackout dates. Dave & Buster's Tempe: For just $19.99, you can enjoy a delicious entrée, any fountain drink, and a $10 Power Card!

For just $19.99, you can enjoy a delicious entrée, any fountain drink, and a $10 Power Card! Phoenix Art Museum : Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays allows you to make a donation of your choice for general admission entry. They also offer $10 off memberships when purchased on-site. Special exhibition admissions tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and younger, and FREE for museum members and Maricopa County Colleges students.

: Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays allows you to make a donation of your choice for general admission entry. They also offer $10 off memberships when purchased on-site. Special exhibition admissions tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and younger, and FREE for museum members and Maricopa County Colleges students. AMC movie theaters will be offering discounted movie tickets every Wednesday this summer.

will be offering discounted movie tickets every Wednesday this summer. Lucky Strike’s 2025 Summer Season Pass : For one price, enjoy 2 games of bowling every day, free shoe rental, arcade play, food & drink discounts, and more—all summer long! Check out the passes for AMF Desert Hills, Bowlero Union Hills, Bowlero North Scottsdale, and Bowlero Christown.

: For one price, enjoy 2 games of bowling every day, free shoe rental, arcade play, food & drink discounts, and more—all summer long! Check out the passes for AMF Desert Hills, Bowlero Union Hills, Bowlero North Scottsdale, and Bowlero Christown. There are more than 100 community pools, water parks, and splash pads with water fountains, fun features, and slides to keep cool and have fun this summer.

Arizona Science Center has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone.

has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone. Gila River Resort Summer Special : Stay two nights and get 20% off, three nights for 30%, and four nights for 40% – valid now through Labor Day.

: Stay two nights and get 20% off, three nights for 30%, and four nights for 40% – valid now through Labor Day. Puttshack: Enjoy summer deals like Summer Fridays (cocktails, food, and 50% off your rematch from 3-6 p.m.), unlimited putting on Sunday Funday, and chances to win prizes.

