AMC announces half-off tickets coming this summer: What to know

AMC movie theaters will be offering discounted movie tickets every Wednesday this summer.

The movie theater chain announced the special promotion, touting its goal of making "moviegoing more affordable than ever."

Under the new offer, AMC Stubs loyalty members can get 50% off regular adult evening tickets all day long on Wednesdays, starting July 9.

"At AMC, we've gone to great lengths to create the preeminent moviegoing environment at our AMC theatres including our offering more comfortable seating, more premium formats, and better food and beverage offerings. Now, we also are pleased to make moviegoing more affordable, with our new '50% Off Wednesdays' effort," AMC Chair and CEO Adam Aron said in a statement.

"Realistically, we could not afford to have made this change to our ticket pricing strategy until the box office showed true signs of sustained recovery," Aron continued. "But in April and now in May, the box office has been booming, and the remainder of 2025 appears poised to continue that upward box office trend."

Increased prices for special experiences such as Dolby Cinema at AMC, IMAX at AMC, PRIME at AMC, and RealD 3D, as well as fees on online tickets, will still apply, but base ticket prices will benefit from a 50% discount.

AMC, one of the largest movie theater chains with about 900 theatres around the world, added "that if successful," the chain hopes to make the change permanent and make it "almost universally available at all AMC Theatres in the United States going forward."

The "50% Off Wednesdays" promotion will be available to approximately 36 million current loyalty members and new customers who can join the AMC Stubs Insider program for free.

AMC already offers discounts to Stubs loyalty members on Tuesdays and hopes that foot traffic will increase on Wednesdays, as it has on Tuesdays for the past several years.