LIST: Summer staycation deals at resorts and hotels around the Valley

Looking for a local getaway to spice up your summer routine? Our ABC15 Smart Shopper team has found a variety of Arizona staycation deals to help you have fun and indulge a little — and you won't pay full price!

Check out some of the local hotels and resorts offering discounts and freebies:

GILA RIVER RESORTS & CASINOS - WILDHORSE PASS AND VEE QUIVA

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Gila River Resorts & Casinos (Wildhorse Pass and Vee Quiva) are offering a "stay and play" resort deal: 20% off a 2-night stay; 30% off a 3-night stay; and 40% off a 4-night stay.

SHERATON GRAND WILDHORSE PASS

Immerse yourself in a serene retreat at Sheraton Grand Wild Horse Pass, starting from $209/night with a $100 resort credit.

Are you an AAA member? Through Nov. 27, 2025, AAA Members who book to stay at the Sheraton Grand Wild Horse Pass will save an additional 10% on normal AAA rates, for a total discount of 25%.

ARIZONA BILTMORE

Arizona residents receive a 40% discount on weekdays and a 25% discount on weekend stays, plus free self-parking.

‎FOUND:RE PHOENIX HOTEL

The Sun’s Out, Fun’s Out Summer Room Package is now available to reserve stays through Sept. 2. The Sun’s Out, Fun’s Out Summer Room Package has everything guests need to enjoy the ultimate summer vacation or staycation. This package begins at $219 per night, plus taxes and fees.

JW MARRIOTT SCOTTSDALE CAMELBACK INN RESORT & SPA

Casitas + Ritas summer package : Travel dates through Sept. 30, 2025. This deal includes overnight accommodations in a resort casita guest room and a $50 USD daily resort credit. Guests can also enjoy two handcrafted margaritas each night. (Booking Code: D60). Average high season rate: $649, Average summer rate: $249

Save on Summer package : Travel dates through Sept. 7, 2025. This deal includes a $100 daily resort credit, self-parking for one vehicle, a $10 game card to Copper Alley, and up to 35% off your stay.

Average high season rate: $719, Average summer rate: $389

CAESARS REPUBLIC SCOTTSDALE

Arizona locals can take advantage of exclusive rates with an Arizona Locals Staycation Package that includes two tickets to Cleopatra’s Pool Parties. That means after a day of fun in the sun, there’s plenty of time to rest and refresh before venturing out for dinner at Luna by Giada or Seven and checking out the nightlife at the resort and beyond. With this ultimate local escape package, Arizona locals also enjoy up to 20% off room rates, a $50 food and beverage credit per stay, and 50% off the destination fee.

WE-KO-PA CASINO RESORT

Get Sunday-Thursday rates as low as $139, and Friday-Saturday rates as low as $169. You'll also receive a $30 Food & Beverage Credit, 25% off Suite upgrades, 10% off Gift Shop purchase (excluding cigarettes & alcohol purchases), 20% off regular priced spa treatments, 20% off Cabana rentals with two specialty cocktails, and 20% off Golf. There will also be waived $29 resort fees. Valid through Sept. 1, 2025, subject to availability, some weekends may require a minimum 2-night stay and a 7-night max stay. Not valid with any other offers.

TALKING STICK RESORT

Talking Stick Resort's Summer Playcation Package offers starting rates of $139 Sundays through Thursdays, and $169 Fridays and Saturdays, plus discounts on treatments at The Spa at Talking Stick, cabana rentals, and $25 in free casino play. Arizona residents with a valid ID do not have to pay the $25 per night resort fee.

ANDAZ SCOTTSDALE RESORT & BUNGALOWS

This luxurious desert oasis is offering an Arizona Resident Package that includes the best available rates starting at $199 per night, no resort fees, and free self-parking. The deal is available for stays from June 12 to Aug. 28. Book using the code AZRES.

THE WESTIN TEMPE

The first deal is an Arizona resident discount on the best available rates, starting at $139 per night with no resort fee. Use code YX1 to book.

The second deal, the Summer Savings Package, starts at $157 per night and includes a $30 food and beverage credit per night that can be used at the hotel's Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits and rooftop bar Skysill Rooftop Lounge. Use the code SPU to book.

Both deals are valid for stays from May 22 to Sept. 1.

Know of a deal we missed? Let us know by emailing smartshopper@abc15.com.