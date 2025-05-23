Spend the day at the pool and keep your kids entertained for less

It’s staycation season here in the Valley, and thanks to an app called ResortPass, you can soak up some of the best resorts in the country without the cost of an overnight stay.

ABC15 recently caught up with Phoenix mom Christie Kendzior. She has four energetic kids and knows the struggle of finding affordable ways to keep them entertained.

“They just love being here. It feels like they’re on vacation too,” she told ABC15's Kaley OKelley about the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale. “It’s like a new adventure for the day."

The Kendziors are turning ordinary summer days into memorable escapes with lazy rivers, waterslides, and shaded cabanas booked through ResortPass.

“My kids love the lazy river here. They love the water slide, and having a daycation is just perfect," Kendzior added.

Here’s how it works:



ResortPass gives you access to luxury pools, spas, and cabanas at some of the top resorts in Arizona and across the country.

You skip the overnight room charge and still enjoy five-star amenities.

“You can have a vacation without spending the money on an actual vacation,” Kendzior explained. “But still have access to really nice things.”

Booking is fast and easy. It’s all online. Once you arrive, check-in usually takes less than a minute.

“They usually just ask your name… and you’re in,” Kendzior said with a smile.

This mom has been using ResortPass for the past three years and swears by it. Some day passes start at just $25, which is a total win for families trying to stay cool and stay on budget.