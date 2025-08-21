Tiny clothes, big savings: The thrift shop helping more than just your wallet

GOODYEAR, AZ — If you have shopped for baby clothes lately, you know those tiny outfits can come with big price tags. One Valley thrift store is helping families save.

At Hope’s Closet in Goodyear, onesies, rompers, and newborn outfits start at just $2. Clothes for toddlers and early elementary-aged kids cost $3. For shoppers like Natalie Bock, it’s a way to spoil her baby nephew without breaking the bank.

"Some of his favorite clothes and stuff that I got him for just $2. I look at, you know, some bigger stores, and they're upwards of $20 for the same piece,” Bock said.

Behind the bargain racks is a much bigger mission. All proceeds from Hope’s Closet support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking through the nonprofit New Life Center.

Families in need can shop for free, and every purchase helps fund shelter beds and healing services.

