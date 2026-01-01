2026 financial resolutions: Experts weigh in on how to achieve your goals

As 2026 begins, many Americans are taking a hard look at their finances amid lingering economic anxiety.

New data from NerdWallet shows one-third of Americans are not confident they could financially withstand a recession, and more than half expect the costs of goods and services to rise.

Financial experts say setting clear and realistic money goals can help consumers regain a sense of control in the year ahead.

As 2026 begins, some consumers are thinking about money and what it will take to feel secure in the year ahead.

“Make goals that we can actually achieve. So take little steps at a time, I guess, is like what I've tried to do over the years,” Michael Unger, Consumer, Silver Spring, MD, said.

Others say the new year brings a shift in priorities.

“Now we, mom and dad, the empty nesters, we need to spend money on us this year. So that’s my resolution!” Stephanie Mitchell, Mesa, AZ, said.

Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, says the key to sticking with financial resolutions is being specific and giving yourself a deadline.

“For example, ‘I want to save $1,000 by June 1st,’ or something like that. It makes it easier if you’re specific to break down that big goal into smaller steps,” Palmer said.

She says having a clear budgeting framework can help turn those goals into action.

“One ballpark method to use, if you’re new to budgeting, is the 50-30-20 approach, where basically you’re taking 50% of your take-home pay toward your needs, 30% toward wants, and 20% toward savings and debt payments,” Palmer said.

For many households, financial resets begin with addressing lingering holiday debt.

“Maybe we sign up for some buy now pay later plans, where we owe some installment payments in the coming months,” Palmer said.

Bankrate personal finance expert Stephen Kates says the most important first step for many consumers is building a safety net.

“If you don’t have an emergency fund, put that as your number one priority for 2026,” Kates said. “New year, new you, and new emergency fund. Go get one, because that is going to be the most impactful thing for you to protect yourself.”

For those who’ve had time to build savings, the benefits can be lasting.

“I mean, if you don’t want to work ‘til you die, just save your money,” Clyde Engelbrecht, a retired consumer from Wisconsin, said.

Experts and consumers alike say consistency matters more than perfection.

“Don’t be too hard on yourselves, and try to check in on yourself,” Unger said. “You know, three weeks, two weeks out, and if you haven’t done so well, just kind of get back on the horse.”

