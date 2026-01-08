Couponing for beginners: Expert savers and shoppers break down what to know 

PHOENIX — The digital coupon market is now a $10.6 billion industry and is expected to grow by another $2 billion by the end of 2026, according to Capital One Shopping Research. Yet for shoppers who don’t regularly use coupons, navigating apps, ads, and digital deals may feel overwhelming. Experts say the key is keeping it simple, especially for beginners.

For John Polk, a consumer in Tempe, Arizona, saving money is a habit built over time.

“Yes, I do. I do couponing. And then there's an app called Fetch. I buy stuff off of that app that they have on sale, because it gives you points. And then I use the points to get more stuff,” Polk said.

Polk says he learned the basics from his grandmother, who was a dedicated couponer long before digital deals existed.

“She used to do so much couponing that when we go to the grocery stores, we have like, two carts full of food, and she had so many coupons and so much savings, that they would give her money back from all the coupons!” Polk said.

Kristin McGrath, editor of The Krazy Coupon Lady, says while that’s a couponing win, those big hauls aren’t required to save, especially when you’re just starting out.

“Yes, there are tons of ways to stack coupons, combine offers, and get stuff for basically free. But for your first couple of outings, if you're not paying full price, you've won,” McGrath said.

Her advice for beginners is to start small, shop where you already go, and use store apps.

“Think Kroger, think Publix, think other regional grocers, they're very couponing friendly,” McGrath said. “The big box stores, also very coupon-friendly. Walmart has its rewards offers. Target has Target Circle offers. There’s the drug stores...very generous as well.”

Once shoppers feel more comfortable, McGrath says they can begin “coupon stacking,” which means combining multiple discounts to maximize savings.

Shoppers can use the KCL app for guidance.

“We’ll give you the formula. We will tell you exactly which coupons to combine, which coupons to clip,” McGrath said.

For advanced couponers, the payoff can be significant.

“Some of our couponers get stuff for free when they are combining those manufacturer coupons, those store coupons, and then getting rewards offers on top of that. So, sometimes, we even get paid to shop,” McGrath said.

New data shows 62% of U.S. consumers find savings through couponing, and digital coupons can save shoppers an average of 7% or more, according to Capital One Shopping Research.

Even without extreme strategies, many shoppers say the savings add up quickly.

“Oh, I love them. I clip them all the time, actually,” Izabella Klyam, a consumer in Scottsdale, Arizona, said. “I saved $10 today!”

“Roughly, about like $20,” Jacy Wheelwright of Mesa, Arizona, said. “It’s usually, like, gas money.”

For Polk, couponing is about making his money work harder.

“You can spend more on different bills and stuff like that,” Polk said. “Sometimes when you save money, you can actually take, like, the family out to dinner one night, because you saved enough money to do that with.”

McGrath says building savings can start with just one coupon and grow from there.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.