Ways to save on back-to-school clothing

Looking for spots to save on back-to-school clothing? The ABC15 Smart Shopper team is highlighting a few options for you.

Once Upon a Child

The store sells gently used kids' clothing along with shoes, toys, and baby gear. ABC15 visited the Ahwatukee-Phoenix location and found plenty of school uniforms and backpacks for half the price.

Goodwill

The thrift store always has plenty of discounted children’s clothes, and many of them would be perfect for that first day back to school.

Target

The retailer just announced its “Back-to-School-idays” event taking place July 27-August 2. You can find select shoes, clothing, backpacks, and lunch items at 20-30% off.

