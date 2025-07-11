LIST: Before- and after-school programs around the Valley for the 2025-2026 school year

Coordinating work and school schedules can be stressful, but many school districts, organizations, and community groups are offering before- and after-school care for students.

Some of the programs are free, while others require memberships or payment. There are options at school campuses and recreation centers, and for students with special needs.

Here are some options around the Valley:

American Childcare Center has multiple Valley locations. They offer after-school homework help, arts/crafts, sports, music and dance, and more.

Valley of the Sun YMCA offers before- and after-school programs for kids from kindergarten to middle school. Get more information and register online here.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley offer an After-School Program at multiple locations. They provide homework help, sports, games, a teen center, art and STEM opportunities from 2:30 to 7 p.m. for kids 5-18. Snacks and hot dinners are also offered.

Phoenix Afterschool Center (PAC) is a first-come, first-served program offering kids ages 6-13 a place to go after school. They offer arts, homework help, educational enrichment, guest presenters, games, sports and more. Learn more here.

Deer Valley Unified School District offers before- and after-school care for kids 5-14.

Phoenix Elementary School District #1 has before- and after-school care.

Paradise Valley Unified School District offers “Mascot Club,” Enrichment, and After the Bell programs. Learn more here.

KidsPark has Scottsdale and Arrowhead locations and is open days, evenings, and weekends. Learn more here.

The City of Scottsdale has after-school programs until 6 p.m. at six locations. The cost is $650 for the year; a $65/month payment plan is available. They also have accommodations for students with special needs. Learn more and register here.

ARCH offers after-school programs for those with special needs. The program provides therapeutic and recreational activities, homework help, community integration, monthly activities, snacks, and more. The program is available from 2-6 p.m. for ages 8-22 (who are still in school). The program is at ARCH’s main campus on Colter Street in Metro Phoenix.

The City of Peoria is hosting before- and after-school care. Learn more and register online here.

Phoenix Children’s Academy offers the Clubhouse, a before- and after-school program for kids ages 5-12. They also have full-day programs for off days, school breaks, and more.

Tempe School District No. 3 has a list of after-school programs available at each school campus.

Kid Zone offers care during out-of-school hours for kids in the city of Tempe. Learn more here.

ICAN offers free programs for kids in the East Valley, operating at locations in Mesa and Chandler. The organization also offers free transportation from area schools. You can fill out a form to sign up and learn more here.

Champions offers after-school programs at numerous schools around the Valley. They serve kids in grades K-6. Learn more and sign up here.

Family Life Center, near Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road, has the Super Cool After School program with daily and weekly pricing. It is a Christian-based program.

Great Hearts/Archway Classical Academy offers the After-School Athenaeum for kids in grades K-5.

Madison School District has its Madison Adventure Club after-school program.

SPOT 127 Youth Media Center: A virtual after-school program is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. for high school students to learn digital storytelling, audio, photo, and video production.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:



First Things First : Search free early childhood programs across Arizona.

: Search free early childhood programs across Arizona. Quality First is a voluntary program for providers. It offers a list of its childcare providers across the state.

Did we miss a program or helpful resource? Let us know about other before- and after-school care options by emailing share@abc15.com.