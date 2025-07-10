LIST: 2025 backpack and school supply giveaways in the Phoenix metro area

PHOENIX — Preparing for a new school year can be a costly event for families, so organizations and businesses around the Valley are lending a hand to those who need assistance.

There are multiple school supply and backpack giveaways happening in the Phoenix metro area ahead of the 2025-2026 school year. Some events are also offering haircuts, clothes, entertainment and other resources for families.

Do you know of another event helping students heading back to school? Let us know by sending an email to share@abc15.com.

Chandler Fashion Center's Back-to-School Bash



What: A two-day celebration with free activities, entertainment, giveaways, freebies and more

When: Friday, July 11 (3-5 p.m.) and Saturday, July 12 (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Where: Lower level of the Chandler Fashion Center near Macy's

Who: Free admission open to all

Friday's event will have carnival games with prizes, gift cards, samples and coupons, plus balloon animals, live entertainment and photo opportunities. Saturday's event will have free sneaker customization by a local artist (first come, first served), a Sephora "glow-up station", prizes and gift cards, entertainment, samples, giveaways and more. Learn more here.

Fulton Homes' Stuff the Bus program



What: Distribution of 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to students who are part of the Save the Family program

When: Saturday, July 12 at 8 a.m.

Where: Save the Family building (125 E University Dr., Mesa)

Who: Families enrolled in the Save the Family program

Phoenix Tools 4 School



What: Free community event with supplies and backpacks available on a first-come, first-served basis.

When: Saturday, July 12, 7-9 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and students must be present

Where: Sun Valley Academy (2675 W. Baseline Rd., Phoenix)

Who: K-8 students

Back-to-School Brigade by Operation Homefront



When: Saturday, July 12 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Tempe, AZ

Who: This event is exclusively for DEERS-enrolled military dependent children who will be in Kindergarten-12th grade. Registration is required.

Spirit of Hope Summer Event



What: A giveaway with dozens of sponsors, 1,000+ backpacks, school supplies, hair cuts, hair-braiding resources, family activities, a foam party for kids and more.

When: Saturday, July 19, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Stonepoint Community Church (4445 W. Olive Ave., Suite 151, Glendale)

Teen Challenge Arizona’s Back-to-School Bash



What: Family-friendly event with games, food, entertainment, and giveaways, plus 1,000+ backpacks with supplies for those in need. You can register here.

When: July 19, 3:30-5 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Men’s Center

Harding Law Firm’s School Supply Giveaway



What: Backpack and school supply giveaway

When: Saturday, July 19, 8 a.m.

Where: Valley Gate Church (1445 W Southern Ave., Tempe)

Adelante Healthcare’s Super Back to School Bash



What: Free backpacks and supplies, snacks, prizes and more. First-come, first-served.

When: Saturday, July 19, 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Where: Adelante Healthcare, 9610 N. Metro Parkway West, Phoenix)

Who: Students K-12, limited to first 450 participants. Students must be present to receive supplies. Learn more here.

Surprise Back 2 School Community Fair



What: A free community event offering kids haircuts, snacks, school supplies, student health resources and more.

When: Saturday, July 19, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Surprise Senior Center (15832 N. Hollyhock St.)

TruWest Credit Union/Community Bridges Inc. 2025 School Supply Drive and Back to School Giveaway



What: The initiative aims to equip local K-12 students with free backpacks and supplies, laptops, haircuts, physicals, dental cleanings, and other essential resources

When: Saturday, July 26, 8-11 a.m.

Where: Interstake Center in Mesa (830 E. 2nd Ave.)

Who: Open to all K-12 students in the community

Vineyard Church’s Back to School Giveaway



What: Students can get backpacks, supplies, sports physicals and more during this walk-through event.

When: Saturday, July 26, 8-9:30 a.m. Attendees are urged to arrive early. When supplies run out, the event is over. First-come, first-served.

Where: VC Campus (6250 W. Peoria Ave., Glendale)

Who: Any school-age child Kindergarten-12th grade. Download sports physicals forms and learn more here.

Lerner and Rowe Free Backpack Giveaway



What: An indoor backpack giveaway with 1,200 free backpacks, balloons, face painting, other giveaways and more.

When: Monday, July 28, 4 p.m.

Where: Grand Canyon University (2600 W. Camelback Rd., Building 66, Phoenix)

Who: Any students in need must be present at the time of the giveaway. See other event locations statewide here.

Avondale Toyota's Big Summer Giveback Program



What: Distribution of 400+ backpacks full of new school supplies to local under-resourced students.

When: Thursday, Jul 31, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Joseph Zito Elementary School (4525 W Encanto Blvd., Phoenix, 85035)

The Foster Alliance Back to School Shopping Experience

