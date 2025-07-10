Consumers seeking convenience and savings turn to online ordering and delivery services

PHOENIX — More than 138 million Americans — over 51% of U.S. adults — bought groceries online last year, according to a new report from Capital One Shopping. Many consumers are turning to services like Walmart+ and other subscription options to save both time and money.

"Time is money," Michael Mortlock, a consumer from Gilbert, Arizona, said.

Subscription services like Amazon Prime are helping working professionals and college students alike stretch their dollars.

"I get the student one because I'm a student, so it's like $7 a month," Jonah Kunzler, another consumer from Gilbert, Arizona, said.

Mortlock said the upfront cost of $14.99 a month for Amazon Prime can save money in the long run.

"A couple hundred a year," Mortlock said.

At Walmart, fulfillment centers are busy preparing orders for Walmart+ members who receive free delivery on everything from groceries to prescriptions.

"Our associates will do the shopping for you, which saves you a lot of time. You can either choose pick up or delivery," Angela Bill, a Walmart store manager, said.

The paid membership of $12.95 a month, or $98 a year, includes additional benefits beyond free delivery.

"Free streaming from Paramount. You get Auto Care Services, discounts on that, and membership prices on fuel. You get free online pet care, 24/7," Bill said.

Walmart is also offering a special promotion for college and graduate students: a membership at half the regular price.

Uber is also expanding into grocery delivery services.

"All about helping people save time, stretch budgets, stay stocked in their pantries," Nathan Bernheim with Uber's Retail Team said.

A new partnership with Family Dollar aims to bring affordable household items at in-store prices directly to consumers' homes.

"Whether it's snacks, school supplies, cleaning products, customers can now get trusted items from Family Dollar and many other retailers delivered right to their door through Uber Eats Marketplace," Bernheim said.

Uber has also partnered with Petco, Five Below, and Dick's Sporting Goods, with coupons and promotions available in the app. For those interested in a membership, Uber One costs $9.99 a month and offers free delivery, up to 10% off delivery orders, and 6% back on rides.

"The reason why affordability is a major focus for Uber right now is because it's what people need right now," Bernheim said.

Sam's Club offers multiple ways to save, from curbside pickup to same-day delivery, with Plus members enjoying free shipping and the ability to shop with a few clicks from home.

Before committing to any delivery service, experts recommend considering all costs involved.

"You really do have to take into account, some stores do mark up their items when you order for delivery. And the other thing you have to watch out for are those delivery fees. So do the math," Kristin McGrath, an editor at The Krazy Coupon Lady, said.

These tips are especially important for consumers watching their budgets closely.

"Now with the economy the way it is, yeah, very much," Mortlock said.

"I'm a broke college student. It's the most important thing right now, making sure I can pay my bills so I can focus on school," Kunzler said.

For many Americans, grocery delivery has become about more than just food — it's also about value.

