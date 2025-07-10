Need a ride? Alternative school transportation options for students around the Valley

PHOENIX — Coordinating rides to and from school can be tough for many families, especially as many school districts face ongoing bus driver shortages.

Aside from walking, biking, or carpooling to class, here are some of the available options for students around the Valley, including some that are no-cost:

Waymo teen accounts

Starting on July 8, Waymo made teen accounts available to Phoenix families.

Teens 14-17 can travel independently when linked to a parent or guardian’s account - you can send an “invite” to your teen to pair their account under yours.

Teens will also be able to get specialized support during rides and can loop in parents, as well as share real-time updates about their trip.

This is only being offered in metro Phoenix, but it may soon be offered in other cities in the future.

For more information on teen Waymo accounts, click here.

Waymo

—

Valley Metro reduced youth/student fare

Students and youth can get special passes for free or reduced prices for Valley Metro transportation.

Arizona State University students can purchase U-Passes, and Maricopa Community College students can request transit subsidies through their college. Reduced fare is available to students with 6+ credit hours who commute to campus at least two days per week.

Some schools around the Valley, like those within the Phoenix Union High School District, offer A+ Program cards that let students ride on all public transit when they tap their card on the purple fare reader.

—

Teen Uber accounts

Uber allows teens to request rides and meals under the supervision of a parent or guardian account.

Click here to learn more.

—

HopSkipDrive

This rideshare service is available through select school districts around the Valley and Tucson.

"Parents can also use the HopSkipDrive app to book safe, reliable rides for their kids year-round," the company says, noting that it can also be used to help students get to sports practices and after-school programs.

Learn more here.

HopSkipDrive

—

Tempe Orbit shuttles

The free neighborhood circulator shuttles service neighborhoods, major bus routes, schools, and centers.

Additional buses have been added in 2025 to reduce wait times and alleviate crowding, the city says.

Learn more and see routes here.

—

Tempe Youth Transit Pass

Tempe kids, ages 6-18, can get free public transportation rides with a special transit pass allowing rides on all Valley Metro bus routes and light rail.

If you attend Tempe, Marcos de Niza, or McClintock high schools (and live in Tempe or Guadalupe), you can get your transit pass at the school. Otherwise, passes are available at the Tempe Transit Store.

—

Chandler Flex

Students in middle school and high school can get free rides to and from school with a valid ID.

School destinations include Arizona College Prep School, Chandler High School, Bogle Junior High School, Hamilton High School, BASIS Chandler, Hill Learning Academy at ICAN, and Willis Junior High School.

You can book a ride by calling in or using the app.

—

Glendale OnBoard

This transportation service operates throughout Glendale and riders must be at least 10 years old to ride alone.

You can use the app or call to request a ride. Rides are $2-5.

Learn more here.

—

Scottsdale Trolley

The free trolley system connects riders to a variety of locations, including schools, parks, libraries and more.

Saguaro High School and Coronado High School are among the destinations along the direct route.

—

Phoenix Dial-A-Ride

One-way trips are $4, and passengers must be 6 years old to ride alone.

Learn more here.

Do you know of another way for students to safely get to and from school that we may have missed? Let us know by sending an email to share@abc15.com.