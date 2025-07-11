WATCH: Valley teachers prepare students for long-term success

PHOENIX — A program with the Helios Education Foundation and Arizona State University is shining a spotlight on educators whose influence lasts well beyond high school.

In a program called the ASU Impact Corps, ASU, Helios Decision Center for Educational Excellence, tracks how students perform in community colleges and public universities and then looks back to the high school teachers who helped get them there.

These educators are invited to a conference where they work together to improve outcomes for the next generation. The teachers involved are from all over the state and work together and share their ideas on how they help their students succeed.

ABC15 spoke with a few of these teachers as they prepare for the new school year. They share what drives them, how they help their students thrive, and how they plan to use the information learned at the conference to help their own communities.

