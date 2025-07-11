Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: Valley teachers prepare students for long-term success

The Helios Foundation hosts a conference where they work to improve outcomes for the next generation
A program with the Helios Education Foundation and Arizona State University is shining a spotlight on educators whose influence lasts well beyond high school. In a program called the ASU Impact Corps, ASU, Helios Decision Center for Educational Excellence, tracks how students perform in community colleges and public universities and then looks back to the high school teachers who helped get them there.
Valley teachers prepare students for long-term success
School children in high school class
Posted

PHOENIX — A program with the Helios Education Foundation and Arizona State University is shining a spotlight on educators whose influence lasts well beyond high school.

In a program called the ASU Impact Corps, ASU, Helios Decision Center for Educational Excellence, tracks how students perform in community colleges and public universities and then looks back to the high school teachers who helped get them there.

These educators are invited to a conference where they work together to improve outcomes for the next generation. The teachers involved are from all over the state and work together and share their ideas on how they help their students succeed.

ABC15 spoke with a few of these teachers as they prepare for the new school year. They share what drives them, how they help their students thrive, and how they plan to use the information learned at the conference to help their own communities.

Hear from two teachers on how they help kids succeed in the video player above.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen