ABC15 LISTENS: Conversations, coffee, and companionship at Joe's Diner

ABC15 is always looking for new ways to connect with the community, start a conversation, and listen to what's on your mind.

That's exactly what we did recently at Joe's Diner in Phoenix, located off 7th Avenue, south of Camelback Road.

When you go to Joe's, you may go for the biscuits or pancakes or the amazing homemade jams, but you end up staying for the conversation.

Joe's has become a Phoenix staple; while we were there, we met a number of regulars, including some who go for breakfast every single day.

ABC15 Listens: Breakfast with Nick Ciletti at Joe's Diner

For Joe and his wife Joan, it comes naturally and seems to run in the family; Joe grew up in Wellton, in Yuma County, and had restaurant experience from a young age.

"I had been in a restaurant, with my grandmother's place, since I was 11," explains Joe. "I did better with party people, in hospitality. That's who we are in hospitality. We are party people."

And it's that reputation, along with some amazing chef skills, that have taken Joe to all corners of the globe, working in big-time resorts, top-notch restaurants, and even on a yacht!

But none of it ever matched his love for Arizona.

"I'm so glad to be back," says Joe. "My heart is here."

And it's that heart he serves on a platter alongside his custom creations.

"There is no quicker act of gratification than to hand someone a plate of food," says Joe, explaining that serving someone is an act of love.

Joe also says each time someone walks into his diner, he wants them to feel "welcomed."

"We actually care about what you have to say," Joe said. "In some cases, people ask: How are the egg prices affecting you? How is the business? I'm not one to just say, 'fine.' I will actually have a conversation, and I think that's why I get so many questions, because I'll actually tell them what's going on. We do well, but summer is hard. This summer was more aggressively challenging because of what's happening with bombing other countries, various tariffs and various costs of things, and unrest. People don't order orange juice or maybe come one less time. I can feel that. Last summer, the election scared the daylights out of people. As they get cautious, they come out less."

Joe explains that his business was able to fully rebound after COVID-19, but believes the current anxiety is what's causing things to slow down a little - but he takes it all in stride.

"It will calm down," he says. "It always does...life is good, and I'm enjoying it. What the heck!"

Stay tuned for more conversations at Joe's Diner, and a special thanks to Joe and his wife, Joan, and their staff for their hospitality!

To learn more about Joe's, click here.