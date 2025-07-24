Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
AZ Humane Society at capacity, waiving adoption fees on all pets Saturday

AHS's three locations are currently caring for almost 1,800 pets
PHOENIX — The dog days of summer are here and hundreds of dogs and other furry friends in the Valley are looking for their "furever" homes.

The Arizona Humane Society will be waiving adoption fees on all pets Saturday, July 26, in an effort to get the animals in their care into loving homes.

The waived fees will be good at all three of AHS's locations.

AHS officials say they are currently caring for almost 1,800 pets in their shelters and their Foster Hero homes.

They add that they are responding to calls of pets in distress from the deadly Arizona summer heat every day, adding to the capacity issues at their shelters.

Those interested in looking at what pets are available can visit the Arizona Humane Society's website.

For those who want to help AHS by becoming a Foster Hero, click here.

