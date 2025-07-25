Murders on St. John Road: The double homicide of William and Barbara Singer

PHOENIX — The murders of William and Barbara Singer have haunted members of the Phoenix Police Department for more than 11 years.

William (Bill) Singer Sr. was 81 years old, and his wife Barbara was 64 when they were found dead in their Phoenix home near 35th Avenue and Bell Road on July 2, 2014.

Very little information has been released about the case - until now.

Hear from family and the detective on Bill and Barbara's case in a sit-down conversation on Arizona Crime Uncovered starting Friday at 8:30 p.m. on the ABC15 TV Streaming App. Catch the first part of the conversation in the player above.

The cold case detective working to solve this mystery sat down with ABC15 to detail the investigation.

Bill Singer Jr. spoke with us about his parents as he hopes to, one day, get answers about the murder.

William and Barbara Singer

"They were ordinary, run-of-the-mill, salt-of-the-earth, try-and-take-care-of-people kind of individuals," said Bill Singer Jr.

Arizona Crime Uncovered is an ABC15 series dedicated to raising awareness for victims still waiting for justice and providing an in-depth look at ongoing cases. Each episode breaks down the timeline of a case, its current status, and any assistance needed from the community. Learn more here.

He and his wife Melissa spoke with ABC15 over Zoom from Indiana one day after the 11-year mark in his parents' case.

"His life was really all about using his skills and ability to make other people's lives better," said Bill about his dad.

Bill Singer Sr. was a Veteran who, for years, flew a traffic helicopter in Chicago. When he moved to the Valley, he continued to serve in various ways, including as a CPR trainer.

Barbara was a nurse who worked at what is now known as Child Crisis Arizona.

"[Child Crisis Arizona] was the place that she felt most at home," said Bill Singer Jr.

JULY 2, 2014

Bill Singer Jr. said he got a call in the middle of the night about his parents.

"To find out that their lives had been extinguished was - and both of them - was a complete shock," said Bill about his parents.

During a welfare check at the home, the couple was found dead inside. A video released by Phoenix police in 2020 stated that the couple was found in different rooms.

"It was probably one of the worst that I personally witnessed," said Detective Dominick Roestenberg. "It was bloody... was heinous. I can't give, you know, really specific details, but it was, it was horrific."

Even 11 years later, there are details that police aren't ready to share, including how the Singers died. But ABC15 was told there have been numerous persons of interest and suspects over the years.

The Phoenix Police Department zeroed in on some out-of-character behavior they discovered, including late-night ATM withdrawals made by the couple on June 28, 2014. There were two separate withdrawals individually made by the Singer couple and caught on surveillance video.

About a month after the murders, police also released sketches of two men whom neighbors reported to investigators. Those neighbors told police that the men, who allegedly said they were a cable crew, had been in the area just days before the homicide.

In this episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered, Detective Roestenberg walks ABC15 through their investigation over the last decade and the work they have done to solve the case.

"I'm looking to retire soon," said Roestenberg. "This I tell everybody, you know, in the unit that this is the case, this is going to bug me. I need to solve this case before I retire. It's going to haunt me forever."

Singer Jr. is still hopeful and confident that one day he will get answers.

"I hope someone knows something, and at some point will say something that will bring this to a close," said Bill Singer Jr.

There is a $2,000 reward for information in the case through Silent Witness.