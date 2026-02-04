Little ice cream shops called 'Heladitas' open at Food City stores

CHANDLER, AZ — If you love ice cream, imagine how you would feel if you could pick up some scoops for the whole family while you’re doing your grocery shopping.

This month, one Valley grocery chain is rolling out a new concept, bringing traditional flavors and low prices under one roof.

Shoppers at some Food City stores will find a sweet surprise as Heladitas, or little ice cream shops, open with 24 new flavors.

For customers in Chandler, the grocery run became a lot more fun last week. Mariah Grothman was one shopper who enjoyed the Grand Opening of Food City’s first Heladita.

"It’s a great surprise!” Grothman said. "We come here frequently for the wonderful food. And, added bonus, ice cream while you shop!”

The in-store ice cream shop features artisanal scoops inspired by traditional Hispanic flavors.

“'Helado' in Spanish is ice cream, and so ‘Heladita' is just a little sample of your favorite ice cream,” Carrie Strait, Food City's Brand Manager, said. "It's just flavors that we've grown up with. Our community knows and has always loved fresh fruit flavors, something with a little bit of spice, a little ‘picocito’ with it. So it's what we really enjoy, and it's something that you see in a lot of ‘neverias,’ other ice cream shops that you would find in Mexico.”

With a more than 60-year reputation of serving the Hispanic community in Arizona, Strait says Food City welcomes thousands of Hispanic shoppers across the Valley.

Some, like Maria Gonzalez, say the ice cream tastes like home.

“I’m happy here,” Gonzalez said in Spanish.

She adds that the lower prices are also part of the appeal.

"Our single scoops are only $2.99. It's a great value. It's a lot less expensive than if you found it at other national chains,” Strait said. "It's something that you can do with your whole family, and it won't break your budget.”

On top of that, the Heladitas sell 13 varieties of ice pops for just $3.29 a piece.

Consumers say that value matters.

"It's one of the reasons we come to Food City all the time,” Grothman said. "This is an added bonus.”

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

With kids at home, the Chandler mom expects these little ice cream shops to be a win.

"Oh, they'll be all over it!”

The Chandler Heladita, located inside the Food City Store at 1005 N. Arizona Avenue, is the first of its kind in Arizona.

Three more locations will be opening across the Valley within the next month.

If you missed the Chandler grand opening, the next one will take place on Wednesday, February 11, at the 91st Avenue and Thomas Road location in Phoenix. There will also be a special in-store event at that West Valley location on Valentine’s Day.

More Heladitas will open at Food City stores located at 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road and 7th and Southern avenues.

The Heladita's opening comes just in time to celebrate several fun and timely food holidays.

Food City says these are reasons to come out and enjoy a scoop:

