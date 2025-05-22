Watch Now
Summer 2025 in Arizona: 100+ splash pads and community pools to keep cool around the Valley

Beat the heat around the Valley and make a splash
There are more than 100 community pools, water parks, and splash pads with water fountains, fun features, and slides to keep cool and have fun this summer.
Posted
and last updated

First, the 90-degree temperatures, then the triple digits are here to stay!

As any Arizonan knows, there are many ways to beat the heat: stay inside and crank the air conditioning, go to the movies, bowling, or an arcade — anywhere that is air-conditioned — or spend a couple of hours splashing around in the water.

NOTE: We recommend you double-check the specific schedules before you head out to avoid any unexpected closures due to weather, general seasonal availability, or unforeseen circumstances. This information is subject to change.

ANTHEM

Pools

  • Anthem's Community Center is open year-round. It has an aquatics park for residents with an active membership, authorized guests, and approved swim teams.
    • The Big Splash Water Park has two water slides, an interactive play structure, and a big bucket that pours 200+ gallons of water every four minutes. 41130 N Freedom Way, Anthem, AZ 85086. More information.
    • ACC's heated lap pool is open year-round and is subject to class, special events, and lesson schedules.
    • A diving well is also open depending on lifeguard availability.

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

  • Community Park, 41703 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy., Anthem, AZ 85086. 
  • Liberty Bell Park, 40106 N Liberty Bell Way, Phoenix, AZ 85086. 
  • Outlets at Anthem, 4250 W. Anthem Way, Phoenix, AZ 85086.

APACHE JUNCTION

Pools

  • Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, 1091 W Southern Ave, Apache Junction, AZ 85119. More information.

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

AVONDALE

Pools

  • Avondale Aquatic Center, 11275 W Civic Center Drive, Avondale, AZ 85353. More information.

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

BUCKEYE

Pools

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

CHANDLER

Pools

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

EL MIRAGE

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

FOUNTAIN HILLS

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

  • Fountain Park/Rotary Splash Pad, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills AZ 85268. More information.

GILBERT

Pools

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

GLENDALE

Pools

Summer fun in Glendale: Foothills Recreation and Aquatics Center

Splash Pads

Water parks

  • Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix (formerly Wet ‘n’ Wild), 4243 W Pinnacle Peak Rd., Glendale, AZ 85310. More information.
A first look at Glendale's Six Flags Hurricane Habor water park

GOODYEAR

Pools

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

  • Goodyear Community Park, 3151 N. Litchfield Rd., Goodyear, AZ 85395. More information.
  • Loma Linda Splash Pad, 430 E Loma Linda Blvd., Goodyear, AZ 85338. More information.

LITCHFIELD PARK

Pools

  • Litchfield Park Recreation Center, 100 S. Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340. More information.

MESA

Pools

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

Water park

Refreshing fun at Golfland Sunsplash

PEORIA

Pools

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

PHOENIX

Pools

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

QUEEN CREEK

Pools

  • Queen Creek Aquatic Center, 22343 E Ryan Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142. More information.

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

  • Splash Pad at Mansel Carter Oasis Park, 19535 E. Appleby Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142. More information.
  • Founders’ Park, 22407 S Ellsworth Rd., Queen Creek, AZ 85142. More information.
  • Frontier Family Park, 20039 S 220th St, Queen Creek, AZ 85142. More information.

SCOTTSDALE

Pools

  • Cactus Aquatic & Fitness Center, 7202 E. Cactus Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85260. More information.
  • Chaparral Aquatic Center, 5401 N. Hayden Road Scottsdale, AZ 85250. More information.
  • Eldorado Aquatic & Fitness Center, 2301 N. Miller Road Scottsdale, AZ 85257. More information.
  • McDowell Mountain Ranch Park, 15525 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. Scottsdale, AZ 85260. More information.
Affordable way to stay cool: McDowell Mountain Ranch Park and Aquatic Center

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

  • Aqua Linda Park (spray poles), 8732 E. McDonald Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250. More information.
  • Chesnutt Park, 4565 N. Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. More information.
  • Paiute Park, 3210 N. 66th St,. Scottsdale, AZ 85257. More information.
  • Vista del Camino Park, 7700 E. Roosevelt St., Scottsdale, AZ 85257. More information.
  • Florence Ely Nelson Desert Park, 8950 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255. More information.
  • The Quad at Scottsdale Quarter, 15059 N. Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. More information.

SURPRISE

Pools

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

TEMPE

Pools

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

  • “The Cloud” Splash Pad (Kiwanis Park), 5233 S. Ash Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85283. More information.
  • Jaycee Park Splash Pad, 817 W. 5th Street Tempe, AZ 85281. More information.
  • Parque de Soza Splash Pad, 1430 S. Cedar St. Tempe, AZ 85281. More information.
  • Esquer Park Splash Pad, 2407 E. McArthur Dr., Tempe, AZ 85288. More information.
  • Tempe Marketplace (near Barnes & Noble), 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe, AZ 85281. More information.

WICKENBURG

Pools

  • Wickenburg Public Pool (Coffinger Park), 175 Swilling Ave., Wickenburg, AZ 85390. More information.

Splash Pads

  • Sunset Park Splash Pad, 1 W. Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg AZ 85390

Did we miss one? Send an email to share@abc15.com.

