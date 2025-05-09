Rescue Oasis in Surprise: new recreation complex features waterslides, a massive playground area, and more

SURPRISE, AZ — The City of Surprise is ready to welcome the community to its Rescue Oasis!

The new recreation complex includes four new facilities in the area of Cactus and Perryville roads, which include Fire Station 309, Soak Station 309 Splash Pad, Rescue Oasis Park, and Oasis Swim Center.

The city, in partnership with Willmeng Construction, celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 8.

“The Rescue Oasis complex demonstrates Surprise’s commitment to enhancing the community experience for our growing community with investments in both public safety and quality of life projects,” said Mayor Kevin Sartor, in a news release sent to ABC15. “This complex allows the city to not only provide responsive emergency services but also offers the community a safe place to play and connect.”

Here’s what the new recreational amenities will offer the public:

Oasis Swim Center

City of Surprise Pool area with waterslides.

Six water slides and a pool with a Zero-Depth Area.

City of Surprise Oasis Swim Center aerial view.

A heated Olympic-size pool with three rock walls and a rope swing. There’s also a concession stand and several shaded ramadas.

According to the city, the swim center will have “the only municipal pool in the west Valley with a zipline and rock wall.”

Rescue Oasis Park



A playground with climbing structures, slides, and spring riders.

City of Surprise Playground aerial view.



A basketball court, sand volleyball court, and fire station-themed splash pad called ‘Soak Station 309 Splash Pad.’

City of Surprise Views of the sports courts.

Fire Station 309



“While it has been operational since February, the ribbon-cutting event officially celebrated the facility’s completion. The station includes four apparatus bays, EMS and decontamination rooms, Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) equipment storage, and 10 firefighter dorms—supporting the city’s growing service demands,” detailed the news release by the city of Surprise.

According to the city, these are the public opening dates for the amenities at Rescue Oasis:

May 10 for the Rescue Oasis Park and Soak Station 309 Splash Pad.

May 24 for the Oasis Swim Center.

