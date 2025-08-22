Los Tigres de Tolleson Mariachi to bring big sound to D-backs' Hispanic Heritage Weekend

TOLLESON, AZ — Big sounds are coming from a small classroom in the Tolleson Elementary School District! Inside, students from third through eighth grade are learning to play the violin, guitar, and trumpet. It's all part of a mariachi program that has grown into one of Arizona’s most celebrated youth ensembles.

“This is Los Tigres de Tolleson Mariachi,” says Dr. Efraín Casillas, the district’s music coordinator and the visionary behind the program.

“There’s kids learning from third grade all the way to eighth grade, learning how to play the violin, the guitar, the trumpet.”

When Dr. Casillas arrived in Tolleson 15 years ago, he asked students what kind of music they loved most. The overwhelming answer was mariachi. He started taking private lessons, building a program from scratch that has since touched thousands of students — some of whom now play professionally.

For Dr. Casillas, who was named Arizona’s 2024 Teacher of the Year, mariachi is more than just music. It’s a connection to culture, family, and confidence.

“They tell me when they go visit family in Mexico, they can sing along, play instruments with their grandparents,” he explained. “And they say, ‘Wow—you’re learning that in the United States?’ Yes. Right here in Tolleson.”

The program has taken these Tolleson students to the nation’s capital, where they performed at the White House.

One student remembers it as the trip of a lifetime: “It was my first time on a plane, and I was nervous, but my mariachi friends held my hand. Before I knew it, we landed in Washington… and we performed at the White House.”

Now, Los Tigres de Tolleson Mariachi will bring their vibrant sound to the state’s biggest stage yet: Chase Field.

The group is set to perform during Hispanic Heritage Weekend before Saturday’s Arizona Diamondbacks game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Dr. Casillas says the moment will be especially meaningful.

“Saturday is exciting. They’re honoring me for the work I’ve done… and my students get to be there, celebrating with me. They’ll be playing the Star-Spangled Banner, which is exciting for them, and they’ll be playing on the field too.”

For many students, mariachi has become more than an activity — it feels like home.

“I love mariachi because it feels like a family to me,” said 8th grader Daniela Navarro. “Everybody there is very inclusive, and I never feel left out.”

First pitch in Saturday night's match-up between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds is at 5:10 p.m.

Fans at Chase Field can expect plenty of pre-game fun, including a Serpientes replica jersey for the first 25,000 people who show up.