2025 Hispanic Heritage Month events, concerts, and Valley businesses that proudly represent their culture

PHOENIX — Hispanic Heritage Month is all about celebrating and highlighting the Hispanic culture in our communities from September 15 to October 15!

From vibrant festivals to special events and must-see concerts during this month-long celebration, here’s how you can have fun in the Valley:

El Grito Phoenix



When: Monday, September 15, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: In downtown Phoenix, 3rd Avenue and Adams Street.

What to expect: The Mexican Independence Day celebration will feature performances by Biatriz Adriana, Los Dinámicos del Norte, La Banda Alterada, Banda Los Kortez de Sinaloa, plus lucha libre and on-site vendors.

Cost: Free admission.

City of Chandler events

Chandler and its libraries will host a month-long series of family, cultural, and educational events celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month in the East Valley. The following libraries will host several events as part of the celebration: Basha Library, Downtown Library, and Sunset Library.

The kickoff to the celebration is their Chandler Contigo ¡Día de Fiesta!



When: Saturday, September 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Downtown Library [22 S. Delaware St.]

What to expect: Guests will experience La Llorona Folklórico, hear live Mariachi music, watch lucha libre wrestling matches, participate in crafts, view student exhibits, and enjoy face painting for children, among other activities.

Cost: Free admission.

¡Viva! A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage



When: on Friday, September 26, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Water Tower Plaza [45 W Page Ave.]

What to expect: The Town of Gilbert will host a celebration featuring Ballet Folklorico Amistad and Mariachi Chapala AZ, plus food, treats, and a variety of Hispanic- and Latino-owned businesses.

Cost: Admission is free.



Somos Peoria



When: Saturday, September 27, from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Peoria City Hall campus at Centennial Plaza [9875 N. 85 th Ave.]

Ave.] What to expect: This family-oriented festival will feature Ballet Folklorico, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, and live music by Color Me Badd, Las Calakas, and Prime Society.

Cost: General admission ticket prices can be found here.

13th Annual Mexican Baseball Fiesta



When: September 26-28

Where: American Family Fields of Phoenix [3805 N 53rd Ave] in Maryvale

What to expect: The event includes six games over three days and offers live music! The annual event will feature teams from the Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico and Jaguares de Nayairt.

Cost: Assigned Box Seats are $25. General Admission $20. Kids (6-16), Seniors (65+), Military (ID required) – $10 (day-of only). There’s also a VIP Package available retailed at $60 that includes a game ticket, two tacos, and a drink.

The 26th Annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival with Aída Cuevas



When: Saturday, October 4, at 7 p.m.

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 North Arizona Ave.]

What to expect: The Chandler Center for the Arts' 26th Annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival, presented with CALLE de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez, features colorful dance performances as Aída Cuevas marks 50 years of Ranchera Music.

Cost: “All-in pricing starting at $60,” according to the Chandler Center for the Arts website.

Reik



When: Friday, October 10, at 7 p.m.

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds

What to expect: Reik is bringing their Panorama 2025 to the Arizona State Fair. Check out the rest of the 2025 Coliseum Concert Series musical lineup right here.

Cost: Tickets are now on sale, with prices ranging from $53 to $110.

El Clásico de México: América vs. Chivas



When: The rivalry game is on October 11. There will be a ‘Full-Day Fan Experience’ game attendees can enjoy outside the stadium starting at 4 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr.] in Glendale.

What to expect: Event officials noted that this highly anticipated clash continues a historic rivalry that began in 1943. “In the world of fútbol, there are few more exciting and high-profile matchups than El Clásico de México,” added Jon Sheiman, Senior Vice-President, Unified Events, in a press release sent to ABC15. “Working with the two most popular teams in Liga MX, Club América and Chivas de Guadalajara, is a privilege. We’re excited to bring this event to State Farm Stadium and give the passionate fútbol fans of Arizona a chance to cheer on their heroes in person.”

Cost: Tickets go on sale to the public at SeatGeek.com beginning Thursday, August 28, at 10 a.m. MST. Fans can register at StateFarmStadium.com/ClasicoDeMexico for early access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. MST on Tuesday, August 26.



Desert Botanical Garden events



Lotería Nights

Cost: Member tickets are $32.95, general admission is $39.95, and the event is 21+. When: On October 16 and November 13, events run from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

An upcoming event to keep on your radar: Día de Muertos

Guests can begin viewing the Altar on October 31 and attend the festival on November 1–2, as events run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the Altar open 12-6 p.m. and the Procession scheduled 5-6 p.m. Admission is included with membership or general admission

Where: 1201 N. Galvin Parkway in Phoenix.

The Tempe Tardeada



When: Sunday, November 2, from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Tempe Community Complex [3500 S. Rural Rd.]

What to expect: The festival will have entertainment, food vendors, and several activities for kids at no cost.

Cost: Admission is free.



CULTURE AND MORE IN THE VALLEY

Local businesses and community members proudly represent their culture and family roots every day in the Valley!

Los Tigres de Tolleson Mariachi: Big sounds are coming from a small classroom in the Tolleson Elementary School District! Inside, students from third through eighth grade are learning to play the violin, guitar, and trumpet. It's all part of a mariachi program that has grown into one of Arizona’s most celebrated youth ensembles.

Los Tigres de Tolleson Mariachi to bring big sound to D-backs' Hispanic Heritage Weekend

Cielito Rosa Bakery: A café in Mesa that’s gone viral for its pink-themed destination and handmade Mexican sweet bread, pan dulce, has expanded to the Phoenix Downtown area. Cielito Rosa Bakery was founded in Mesa by three local women, including Secilia Zamudio and Yvonne Callison, who met at a local gym.

Cocina Adamex: You can smell the pastries and handmade tortillas the moment you walk through the door. A new family has taken over the Azteca restaurant, but they're still serving authentic Mexican food at what's now called Cocina Adamex. The couple renamed the restaurant to Cocina Adamex, paying tribute to their family name. Along with some additional family members coming in to help out, the original staff stayed, and what's on the menu remained the same.

Family takes over restaurant, but Cocina Adamex continues serving authentic cuisine

PoNy's Michés: In 2020, Jose Flores and his wife began selling their michelada mixes & ceviche in the back of their truck for home deliveries, then pop-up events, and eventually bought a food truck in 2021. Because of their growing popularity, the Valley couple opened the doors to their first storefront in Goodyear in 2024! Flores sat down with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez to talk about their business journey and what it means to stay 'authentic.'

Orgullo Boricua AZ: The music from the Caribbean Island of Puerto Rico is known worldwide, whether it be salsa or reggaeton. Another genre that's been around for 400 years connects the island with its African ancestry and is being played in the Valley.

The music of "bomba" has echoed through the homes, villages, and communities of Puerto Rico since the 1600s. What started on the sugarcane plantations by enslaved Africans now represents the island's history, mixture of cultures, and form of expression. Marangely Boyrie, the director of Orgullo Boricua AZ, says bomba is about releasing and letting go of whatever one is feeling at the moment, whether it's good or bad.

Valley dance group performs traditional Puerto Rican 'bomba'

Tacos Veganos: Near 32nd Street and Indian School Road, you’ll find Tacos Veganos, one of Phoenix’s first vegan taco shops.

"You're eating food that's directly from the earth; it's plant-based food. You're eating traditional-style tacos that we're usually used to, but just on a healthier version. At the same time, more sustainable for the planet," said Jose Bojorquez, owner of Tacos Veganos.

Tacos Veganos serving up flavorful vegan tacos in Phoenix

Benny Blanco Tortillas: A taste of nostalgia and a firm believer in supporting local businesses led a Tucson native to buy a tortilla company and share authentic Hermosillo, Sonora, flavors.

Today, the owner of “Benny Blanco Tortillas” shares the culinary Mexican staple - the tortilla - throughout the Valley.

“My family, generations back, is from Hermosillo, and I grew up eating wonderful estilo Sonora tortillas from the tortillerías in Tucson. That's where I grew up, where I was born and raised,” said Christopher Hudson, the business owner, to ABC15. “When my wife and I went to the Gilbert Farmers Market after we moved here, we tried Ben's Tortillas, and they tasted just like what I grew up with. And so, it hit me in my corazón, right, I knew I had to support this guy.”

Benny Blanco Tortillas: Making estilo Sonora and special flavored tortillas in the Valley

Pura Vida Grinds: One East Valley family uses their coffee brews to bring a taste of Costa Rica with each cup they serve. Here’s the family behind Pura Vida Grinds.

Robert Lobo is the owner of Pura Vida Grinds. Lobo’s dad is from Costa Rica, and if you’ve never been to this Central American country, this coffee shop will transport you there. “I have so much love for Costa Rica, I just wanted to share that culture through coffee, to everyone in Arizona,” said Lobo in an interview with ABC15.

The love for Costa Rica fueled Lobo and his family to open Pura Vida Grinds back in 2016.

Family-owned business brings taste of Costa Rican coffee to Mesa

Florería Mi Sueño: Yoana Jacobo is the owner of Florería Mi Sueño, a flower shop in West Phoenix that’s gone viral for its massive bouquets.

Her flower shop’s skill set has led her to even work with international artists. According to Jacobo, her business has worked with Alfredito Olivas, Larry Hernandez, Los Parras, and other famous Latino singers.

Florería Mi Sueño, the West Phoenix flower shop known for its massive bouquets

Tortas Paquime: This local business has served its Mexican sandwiches for decades in the Valley. Omar Alvarez, President & CEO of Tortas Paquime, explains to ABC15 just how deeply rooted their Mexican street dish is in our state.

“We’re not your typical Mexican restaurant that you would find in the States. I think if you go to Tortas Paquime, you have to be expecting to have a meal that’s very traditional in Mexico,” said Alvarez in an interview with ABC15.