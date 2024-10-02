Cielito Rosa Bakery: Mesa’s pink-themed bakery & café to open a new location in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Cielito Rosa Bakery, a café in Mesa that’s gone viral for its pink-themed destination and handmade Mexican sweet bread, pan dulce, is expanding to the Phoenix Downtown area.

The business posted the following message on its Instagram page announcing the expansion of the bakery and thanking its customers for their continued support.

We are beyond thrilled to announce that Cielito Rosa is officially opening its SECOND location in the heart of Phoenix! What started as a dream between these hardworking moms is now growing, and we owe it all to YOU—our amazing community. Every sip, every bite, every visit has brought us here, and we are so incredibly grateful for your support. Our new Phoenix spot will be your go-to for fresh, made-from-scratch Mexican-inspired pastries and coffee with a modern twist! We can’t wait to bring the same love, warmth, and sweetness to this new location. Instagram @cielitorosa_bakery14

The new location will open near 7th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix and is slated to open this November.

For now, you can visit the East Valley location for your pan dulce:



Address: 1720 W Southern Ave in Mesa

Hours of operation: Open Monday- Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez From the walls, to the ceiling and even the fans and light fixtures - the color pink is evident in all parts of the café.

LATINA-OWNED BUSINESS



Cielito Rosa Bakery was founded in Mesa by three local women, including Secilia Zamudio and Yvonne Callison, who met at a local gym.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez The pan dulce [sweet bread] and other pastries are placed in acrylic display cases; guests use tongs to get their sweet treat. Featured in the image is a ‘specialty concha.’

Zamudio and Callison proudly showcase their heritage throughout their shop, with their handmade pastries and drinks inspired by their Mexican roots of Querétaro and Chihuahua.