Florería Mi Sueño, the West Phoenix flower shop known for its massive bouquets

PHOENIX — Yoana Jacobo is the owner of Florería Mi Sueño, a flower shop in West Phoenix that’s gone viral for its massive bouquets.

Florería Mi Sueño | Yoana Jacobo “Ramos buchones” from Florería Mi Sueño. Some of the massive bouquets that Jacobo's team makes start with at least 10 dozen roses.

“A lot of flower shops, a lot of people, a lot of customers- they always say that we are the number one in Arizona [for] ramos buchones,” said Jacobo.

ABC15 | NICOLE GUTIERREZ The roses are brought from Ecuador. Once at the flower shop, the team processes and prepares the flowers.

The bouquets are captivating and not easy to make.

“It’s not easy to do it because all the time you start putting one rose, or two dozen, or three dozen together, they’re going to start breaking on the top,” said Jacobo. “So, it’s not easy and not a lot of flower shops do those [bouquets].”

ABC15 | NICOLE GUTIERREZ Yoana Jacobo's son wraps a bouquet in 'love' paper. Customer's have to option to choose any flower arrangement design, and how they'd like it wrapped.

Her flower shop’s skillset has led her to even work with international artists. According to Jacobo, her business has worked with Alfredito Olivas, Larry Hernandez, Los Parras, and other famous Latino singers.

A BLOOMING BUSINESS

Jacobo’s florería [flower shop] is filled with color, but there aren’t roses without thorns.

“Almost half of my family or more than half, they didn’t believe we were going to have a flower shop in the future,” said the owner of Florería Mi Sueño. “But I always believed, that if you believe in yourself and you just [keep] dreaming, everything is going to come true,” she added.

Jacobo’s success didn’t bloom overnight — it was 15 years ago when she sold her first set of flowers. According to the business owner, “everything started on the street with all my family on 67th Avenue and Indian School.”

Since then, Jacobo and her family opened a kiosk inside Desert Sky Mall, outgrew that location, and then opened her first storefront near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road; success didn’t end there. This location is now Eventos Mis Sueños, which translates to 'events of my dreams.' The support from her community has also led her to open her second location in Maryvale, which is now her flagship store.

ABC15 | NICOLE GUTIERREZ The Owner of Florería Mi Sueño walks through the backend of one of her flower 'fridges.'

Today, the successful businesswoman counts on a strong team, loyal customers, and enough flowers to inspire others to follow their dreams.

“If you’re a Latina, and your English is not perfect, oh, probably you didn’t finish high school and you don’t believe that you can make your dream come true…believe it because you can do it. I did it,” said Jacobo.

