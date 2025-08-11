13th Annual Mexican Baseball Fiesta in Maryvale returns in September with postgame entertainment

PHOENIX — The 13th Annual Mexican Baseball Fiesta in Maryvale returns September 26-28! The annual event will feature teams from the Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico and Jaguares de Nayairt.

According to event organizers, this year’s fiesta will feature post-game entertainment each night:



Tropicalisimo Apache on Friday

Apache on Friday On Saturday, there will be a postgame home run derby “with a surprise musical act to be announced at a later date.”

Su Majestad La Brissa on Sunday.



Here’s a look at the game schedule:



Friday, September 26

5:05 p.m. – Obregón vs. Tucson, followed by – Hermosillo vs. Guasave

Saturday, September 27

5:05 p.m. - Nayarit vs. Tucson, followed by Hermosillo vs. Obregón

Sunday, September 28

3:05 p.m. – Guasave vs. Obregón, followed by – Hermosillo vs. Tucson



