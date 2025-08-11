Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13th Annual Mexican Baseball Fiesta in Maryvale returns in September with postgame entertainment

The event includes six games over three days and features live music
PHOENIX — The 13th Annual Mexican Baseball Fiesta in Maryvale returns September 26-28! The annual event will feature teams from the Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico and Jaguares de Nayairt.

According to event organizers, this year’s fiesta will feature post-game entertainment each night:

  • Tropicalisimo Apache on Friday
  • On Saturday, there will be a postgame home run derby “with a surprise musical act to be announced at a later date.”
  • Su Majestad La Brissa on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the game schedule:

  • Friday, September 26
    • 5:05 p.m. – Obregón vs. Tucson, followed by – Hermosillo vs. Guasave
  • Saturday, September 27
    • 5:05 p.m. - Nayarit vs. Tucson, followed by Hermosillo vs. Obregón
  • Sunday, September 28
    • 3:05 p.m. – Guasave vs. Obregón, followed by – Hermosillo vs. Tucson

KEY EVENT INFO

  • Event venue: American Family Fields of Phoenix [3805 N 53rd Ave] in Maryvale
  • Tickets are now on sale and are priced at the following:
    • Assigned Box Seats are $25
    • General Admission $20
    • Kids (6-16), Seniors (65+), Military (ID required) – $10 (day-of only)
    • There’s also a VIP Package available retailed at $60 that includes a game ticket, two tacos, and a drink.
    • Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the American Family Fields of Phoenix box office.
