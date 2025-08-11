13th Annual Mexican Baseball Fiesta in Maryvale returns in September with postgame entertainment

PHOENIX — The 13th Annual Mexican Baseball Fiesta in Maryvale returns September 26-28! The annual event will feature teams from the Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico and Jaguares de Nayairt.
According to event organizers, this year’s fiesta will feature post-game entertainment each night:
- Tropicalisimo Apache on Friday
- On Saturday, there will be a postgame home run derby “with a surprise musical act to be announced at a later date.”
- Su Majestad La Brissa on Sunday.
Here’s a look at the game schedule:
- Friday, September 26
- 5:05 p.m. – Obregón vs. Tucson, followed by – Hermosillo vs. Guasave
- Saturday, September 27
- 5:05 p.m. - Nayarit vs. Tucson, followed by Hermosillo vs. Obregón
- Sunday, September 28
- 3:05 p.m. – Guasave vs. Obregón, followed by – Hermosillo vs. Tucson
The player in the video below features ABC15’s 2024 coverage on the fiesta.
Mexican Baseball Fiesta: Hermosillo and Obregón face off in Phoenix
KEY EVENT INFO
- Event venue: American Family Fields of Phoenix [3805 N 53rd Ave] in Maryvale
- Tickets are now on sale and are priced at the following:
- Assigned Box Seats are $25
- General Admission $20
- Kids (6-16), Seniors (65+), Military (ID required) – $10 (day-of only)
- There’s also a VIP Package available retailed at $60 that includes a game ticket, two tacos, and a drink.
- Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the American Family Fields of Phoenix box office.