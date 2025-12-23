Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arizona restaurants make Yelp reviewers’ ‘Top 100 Ramen Shops 2025’ list

Two Valley locations are ranked within the top 25 on the list!
PHOENIX — Three Arizona restaurants have made it onto Yelp’s list of ‘Top 100 Ramen Shops 2025!’

According to the list that Yelp posted on its official website, its reviewers selected the top ramen shops nationwide, focusing on rich broth, innovative flavors, and emerging trends like plant-based and dry ramen.

Here's the ranking of the Valley restaurant on the list, along with its location.

  • 22. Yutaka Japanese Restaurant
    • Address: 751 E Bell Rd #9, Phoenix, AZ 85022
  • 28. Daruma Ramen and Bowl, Mesa, Arizona
    • Address: 2650 E University Dr #107, Mesa, AZ 85213
  • 44. Daruma Sushi/Roll/Noodle, Mesa, Arizona
    • Address: 1116 S Dobson Rd #113, Mesa, AZ 85202
