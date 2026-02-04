'The Mission' opens new Gilbert location on February 9

GILBERT, AZ — The Mission officially opens its newest location at Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert on Monday, February 9.

The modern Latin restaurant from Chef Matt Carter, The Mission Gilbert marks the restaurant's third Valley location.

The Mission The Mission food/drink offerings.

The restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner, Sunday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with weekend brunch to follow.

Located at 3150 E. Ray Rd., #180, The Mission Gilbert will feature its signature candlelit interiors, Himalayan salt brick wall, and acclaimed menu—including tableside guacamole, house-made tortillas, and the "Whole Roasted Pig Out" brunch feast.

“We’re beyond thrilled to finally open our doors in the East Valley with our very first Gilbert location,” said Chef Matt Carter. “This has been a long time coming, and we’ve already felt an incredible amount of excitement and support from the community. We can’t wait to share The Mission experience with guests and create a space where people can come together and celebrate.”

The new location was designed by Mendil + Meyer, who also designed The Mission Kierland in Scottsdale. The restaurant will feature a bar seating 20, two high-top community tables, and a private dining area accommodating 35–40 guests with ‘audiovisual capabilities.’