Man faces federal prison for arson spree against Phoenix trucking company

PHOENIX — A Michigan man faces 10 years in federal prison after being found guilty of deliberately setting fire to semi-trailer trucks owned by an Arizona commercial trucking company.

Viorel Pricop, 67, of Allen Park, Michigan, was sentenced on Jan. 29 by U.S. District Judge John C. Hinderaker in Tucson.

Pricop had been found guilty at the end of an eight-day jury trial that concluded last August of three counts of arson of a vehicle or property in interstate commerce.

“This defendant left a nation-wide path of destruction that threatened lives, property, and critical infrastructure,” said U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine, in a statement.

