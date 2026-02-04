Sky Harbor Airport saw fewer travelers in 2025

PHOENIX — Coming off a record-breaking year in 2024, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport saw its total number of passengers drop in 2025, with some airlines seeing a bigger impact than others.

In total, Sky Harbor saw 51.6 million passengers pass through its terminals in 2025, down 1.3% from 52.3 million in 2024, its busiest year ever. Even with the reduction in passengers compared to the previous year, 2025 was still one of the busiest years ever in Sky Harbor’s history.

And getting even more specific, the airport and the Valley’s tourism economy took a noticeable hit from Canadian travelers in 2025.

