Seven Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat in the US 2025’

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Seven Arizona restaurants have made it onto Yelp’s list of ‘Top 100 Places to Eat in the US 2025!’

According to Yelp, the list was curated by its team analyzing “submissions, ratings, review volume, and community input.”

A Scottsdale restaurant ranked among the country's top five best places to eat! Other local businesses made the list and Tucson had six restaurants make the list.

Here’s how the local businesses ranked on the list:

At #3 is ‘De Babel’



What to expect: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern dishes.

Address: 14884 N Pima Rd Ste 106 in Scottsdale.

At #34 is ‘Baja Cafe’



What to expect: Breakfast and brunch.

Address: 7002 E Broadway Blvd in Tucson

At #38 is ‘Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe’

What to expect: Breakfast and brunch.

Address: 2530 N First Ave in Tucson.

At #41 is ‘La Frida Mexican Grill & Seafood’

What to expect: Seafood, Mexican dishes and cocktails.

Address: 7230 E 22nd St in Tucson.

At #56 is ‘Tito & Pep’

What to expect: New American dishes and cocktails.

Address: 4122 E Speedway Blvd in Tucson.

At #65 is ‘Penelope’



What to expect: Wood-fired pizza, pasta, and cocktails.

Address: 800 N Kolb Rd in Tucson.

At #69 is ‘The Parish’

What to expect: Southern-fusion gastropub.

Address: 6453 N Oracle Rd in Tucson.

