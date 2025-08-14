Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Harkins to host two-day ‘KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event’ at Valley theatres

The sing-along event is scheduled for later this August
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted

PHOENIX — KPop Demon Hunters are headed to the big screen for a special sing-along two-day event!

"This animated musical adventure combines high-energy K-pop hits with supernatural action, all presented with Harkins' state-of-the-art immersive sound environment that makes guests feel like they’re on stage with the stars. In this special screening, singing along is encouraged," reads the news release sent to ABC15.

The global sensation is currently the most-watched animated original film on Netflix!

KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event will take place on August 23 and 24 at any Valley Harkins Theatres locations.

More Things to Do stories:
New Gilbert gluten-free bakery 'Sweet Impastries' also offers vegan and dairy-free options.

Things To Do

Sweet Impastries: Gilbert gluten-free bakery with vegan and dairy-free options

Nicole Gutierrez
The advanced viewing experience at the Dorrance Planetarium is driven by Cosm's CX system.

Things To Do

The Dorrance DOME: previewing Arizona Science Center's cutting-edge LED dome

Nicole Gutierrez
2024 Annual Mexican Baseball Fiesta in Maryvale

Things To Do

13th Annual Mexican Baseball Fiesta in Maryvale returns in September

Nicole Gutierrez

RELATED: Harkins Theatres ‘BackLot’ opens at The Shops at Norterra in Phoenix

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen