Harkins to host two-day ‘KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event’ at Valley theatres

PHOENIX — KPop Demon Hunters are headed to the big screen for a special sing-along two-day event!

"This animated musical adventure combines high-energy K-pop hits with supernatural action, all presented with Harkins' state-of-the-art immersive sound environment that makes guests feel like they’re on stage with the stars. In this special screening, singing along is encouraged," reads the news release sent to ABC15.

The global sensation is currently the most-watched animated original film on Netflix!

KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event will take place on August 23 and 24 at any Valley Harkins Theatres locations.

