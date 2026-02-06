Things to do: WMPO, Coors Light Birds Nest, Jurassic Quest, First Friday, Mardi Gras Festival, Suns and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on February 6-8.

Friday, February 6

WM Phoenix Open

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: TPC Scottsdale

Cost: Friday & Saturday – $140 | Sunday – $90

The WM Phoenix Open tees off this weekend at TPC Scottsdale, bringing the PGA Tour’s biggest stars, massive crowds, and the tournament’s signature party atmosphere—headlined by the legendary 16th hole! Check out the action Friday through Sunday.

Coors Light Birds Nest Concert Series

When: Friday & Saturday

Where: Coors Light Birds Nest at TPC Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets starting at $135

Get ready for the Coors Light Birds Nest Concert Series! Rap and hip-hop icons Nelly, Ludacris, and Ja Rule will co-headline the event on Friday night. John Summit is scheduled to take the stage on Saturday evening with special guest BUNT.

Jurassic Quest

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: Admission is $32

Step into a world Wwhere dinosaurs come alive! From towering giants to adorable baby dinos, your family will walk beside incredible creatures, hear them roar, and see them move as they did millions of years ago. The adventure doesn’t stop there—kids can step into the shoes of a paleontologist as they dig for fossils, ride life-sized dinos, train raptors, and explore our new LEGO-themed play zones.

Jurassic Quest Jurassic Quest

Goodyear First Friday

When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Goodyear Ballpark - South Lot

Cost: Free event

Goodyear First Fridays is a vibrant monthly community night market at Goodyear Ballpark, featuring food trucks, artisan vendors, live music, family-friendly activities like bounce houses and petting zoos, and local entertainment under the lights.

Goodyear First Friday

Phoenix First Friday Artwalk

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free event

First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.

A Night In Japan

When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Herberger Theater Center

Cost: Free admission

Celebrate the art, honor, and spirit of Japanese culture with an unforgettable night where tradition meets modern excitement! This immersive evening features live taiko drumming by Fushicho Daiko, martial arts demos from the Arizona Japan Karate Association, dance performances by Tucson’s Suzuyuki Kai, and our featured non-profit, the Japanese Friendship Garden.

Herberger Theater Center

Blue Oyster Cult

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $39

Ready to turn your night into a classic rock experience? This is your chance to witness the band that defined an era of music magic – Blue Öyster Cult live! From the haunting riffs of “The Reaper,” to the cosmic energy of “Burnin’ for You,” their catalog is pure rock gold: equal parts power, mystery, and melody. This show will hit every note of nostalgia and ignite your inner rocker!

Barry Brecheisen/Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP Danny Miranda, Eric Bloom, Richie Castellano and Donald Brian "Buck Dharma" Roeser of Blue Öyster Cult perform at the Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversary celebration, on Thursday, August 29, 2013 in Milwaukee, WI. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision for Invision/AP)

Saturday, February 7

PAW Patrol Live! "A Mighty Adventure"

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. | Sunday at 10 a.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $65

Nickelodeon's hit show PAW Patrol is hitting the stage with a live tour! The whole family will enjoy this PAWsome show complete with heroic characters, fun songs and dances, interactive elements, and captivating storylines! The Mighty Pups are back in action! Armed with their super-charged powers and paw-sitivity, the PAW Patrol work together to make sure Adventure City’s biggest bash goes off without a hitch.

Mardi Gras Festival AZ

When: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Dr. AJ Chandler Park

Cost: $12.51 admission

The Mardi Gras Festival in Chandler brings New Orleans energy to the desert—brass bands, zydeco, street performers, and Creole flavors—all in a family-friendly, outdoor setting at AJ Chandler Park. Celebrate Arizona’s biggest Mardi Gras event with food, music, games, and community vibes.

Mardi Gras Festival AZ

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $60

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night at Mortgage Matchup Center. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Howard Lao/AP Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen, left, dribbles against Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Howard Lao)

Sunday, February 8

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Open Saturdays & Sundays through March 29

Where: 12601 East US Highway 60 Gold Canyon, AZ

Cost: $38 admission

Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven, where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment. Adventure awaits with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more! Come one, come all for a non-stop, day-long family adventure.

AZREN FEST Arizona Renaissance Festival

Ikebana Art Exhibit

When: Saturday - Sunday at 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Japanese Friendship Garden, Phoenix

Cost: Admission is $22 at the gate

The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix invites you to our 16th Annual Ikebana Exhibit Ikebana Now! kebana is the traditional Japanese art of flower arrangement. It is a practice that brings joy and renewal to those who partake in it, as it encourages the use of graceful lines and calming spaces to showcase the natural beauty of flowers.