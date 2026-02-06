Things to do: WMPO, Coors Light Birds Nest, Jurassic Quest, First Friday, Mardi Gras Festival, Suns and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on February 6-8.
Friday, February 6
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: TPC Scottsdale
Cost: Friday & Saturday – $140 | Sunday – $90
The WM Phoenix Open tees off this weekend at TPC Scottsdale, bringing the PGA Tour’s biggest stars, massive crowds, and the tournament’s signature party atmosphere—headlined by the legendary 16th hole! Check out the action Friday through Sunday.
Coors Light Birds Nest Concert Series
When: Friday & Saturday
Where: Coors Light Birds Nest at TPC Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets starting at $135
Get ready for the Coors Light Birds Nest Concert Series! Rap and hip-hop icons Nelly, Ludacris, and Ja Rule will co-headline the event on Friday night. John Summit is scheduled to take the stage on Saturday evening with special guest BUNT.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Cost: Admission is $32
Step into a world Wwhere dinosaurs come alive! From towering giants to adorable baby dinos, your family will walk beside incredible creatures, hear them roar, and see them move as they did millions of years ago. The adventure doesn’t stop there—kids can step into the shoes of a paleontologist as they dig for fossils, ride life-sized dinos, train raptors, and explore our new LEGO-themed play zones.
When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Goodyear Ballpark - South Lot
Cost: Free event
Goodyear First Fridays is a vibrant monthly community night market at Goodyear Ballpark, featuring food trucks, artisan vendors, live music, family-friendly activities like bounce houses and petting zoos, and local entertainment under the lights.
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free event
First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.
When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Herberger Theater Center
Cost: Free admission
Celebrate the art, honor, and spirit of Japanese culture with an unforgettable night where tradition meets modern excitement! This immersive evening features live taiko drumming by Fushicho Daiko, martial arts demos from the Arizona Japan Karate Association, dance performances by Tucson’s Suzuyuki Kai, and our featured non-profit, the Japanese Friendship Garden.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $39
Ready to turn your night into a classic rock experience? This is your chance to witness the band that defined an era of music magic – Blue Öyster Cult live! From the haunting riffs of “The Reaper,” to the cosmic energy of “Burnin’ for You,” their catalog is pure rock gold: equal parts power, mystery, and melody. This show will hit every note of nostalgia and ignite your inner rocker!
Saturday, February 7
PAW Patrol Live! "A Mighty Adventure"
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. | Sunday at 10 a.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $65
Nickelodeon's hit show PAW Patrol is hitting the stage with a live tour! The whole family will enjoy this PAWsome show complete with heroic characters, fun songs and dances, interactive elements, and captivating storylines! The Mighty Pups are back in action! Armed with their super-charged powers and paw-sitivity, the PAW Patrol work together to make sure Adventure City’s biggest bash goes off without a hitch.
When: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Dr. AJ Chandler Park
Cost: $12.51 admission
The Mardi Gras Festival in Chandler brings New Orleans energy to the desert—brass bands, zydeco, street performers, and Creole flavors—all in a family-friendly, outdoor setting at AJ Chandler Park. Celebrate Arizona’s biggest Mardi Gras event with food, music, games, and community vibes.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $60
The Phoenix Suns will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night at Mortgage Matchup Center. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
Sunday, February 8
When: Open Saturdays & Sundays through March 29
Where: 12601 East US Highway 60 Gold Canyon, AZ
Cost: $38 admission
Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven, where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment. Adventure awaits with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more! Come one, come all for a non-stop, day-long family adventure.
When: Saturday - Sunday at 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Japanese Friendship Garden, Phoenix
Cost: Admission is $22 at the gate
The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix invites you to our 16th Annual Ikebana Exhibit Ikebana Now! kebana is the traditional Japanese art of flower arrangement. It is a practice that brings joy and renewal to those who partake in it, as it encourages the use of graceful lines and calming spaces to showcase the natural beauty of flowers.