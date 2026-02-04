Here’s how to make the most of Wednesday’s WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am event

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Before the roaring crowds pack the grandstands and the famous 16th hole turns into a full-blown stadium party, there’s a quieter, more personal side to the WM Phoenix Open that longtime fans say might be the best day of the week: Pro-Am day at TPC Scottsdale.

It’s when professionals share the course with celebrities and amateur players. The pace is slower. The ropes feel closer. And for fans, it’s one of the rare chances to truly interact with the stars of the game.

For me, after volunteering as a standard bearer for several years, it’s become one of my favorite traditions of the year. I get to walk the fairways and watch fans light up when their favorite athlete stops to chat or sign an autograph.

If you’re coming out to the Pro-Am, here are a few fan hacks to help you make the most of your day, and what to know about the event:

Bring something to sign

If you’re hoping for an autograph, don’t rely on luck alone — toss a golf ball and a Sharpie in your bag. Players and celebrity guests are often more casual on Pro-Am day and more willing to stop for fans. Areas on the backside of the course or near early holes tend to be less crowded and offer better opportunities to connect.

Dress for the distance

Comfortable shoes are a must. You’ll likely walk several miles if you plan to follow a group or explore the course. Sneakers beat sandals every time out here.

Plan for the sun

Even during cooler mornings, Arizona sunshine adds up fast. We’re expecting temperatures in the 80s this week!

Wear sunscreen and sunglasses, and remember, a hat will go a long way toward keeping you comfortable outdoors.

Arrive early for the best spots

If you want prime views, especially near the iconic 18th green, get there early and claim your space. Once play gets going, popular areas fill up quickly.

And don’t forget the star power. This year’s Pro-Am guest list includes big names like Travis Kelce, Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Phelps, and country artist Zach Top, adding to the festival-like atmosphere that makes this tournament unlike any other on the PGA Tour.

Beyond the golf and celebrity sightings, there is a bigger purpose.

Last year alone, the Thunderbirds, which is the nonprofit group that hosts the tournament, raised more than $18 million for Arizona charities.

Every ticket sold helps fund local programs supporting youth, education, and families across the Valley.

So whether you’re chasing autographs, following your favorite player, or just soaking in the sunshine, Pro-Am day offers a fun, fan-friendly way to experience one of Arizona’s biggest sporting events.