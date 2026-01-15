2026 WM Phoenix Open Guide: tickets, fan activities, Coors Light Birds Nest, and more

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The WM Phoenix Open is scheduled for February 2-8, 2026, at TPC Scottsdale, showcasing leading players in professional golf.

If you're attending the big Valley event, find all the details on tee times, ticket prices, and events, such as the Concert in the Coliseum and the Coors Light Birds Nest!

ANNEXUS PRO-AM

On February 4, a star-studded event will feature PGA Tour pros alongside celebrities, including musicians, entertainers, and athletes, giving fans an exciting preview of the main tournament!

As of now, the event officials for The People’s Open have not announced any player commitments for this fun tournament.

ON THE SCHEDULE

The traditional main entrance opens at 7 a.m., while a new entrance off Hayden Road near Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. opens at 7:30 a.m.



Wednesday, February 4 | Annexus Pro-Am starts at 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, February 5 | 7:30 a.m. — WM Phoenix Open 1st round

Friday, February 6 | 7:30 a.m. — WM Phoenix Open 2nd round

Saturday, February 7 | 9 a.m. — WM Phoenix Open 3rd round

Sunday, February 8 | 9 a.m. — WM Phoenix Open 4th round

For more details, view the full in-depth calendar here. Parking details are available here, and you can view the event map here.



UPGRADES AT THE 16TH HOLE

Construction is underway for a significant redesign of the 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale!



The revamped venue will feature expanded bays, higher ceilings, frameless glass railings for unobstructed views, and a reusable design that reduces construction and waste.

WM PHOENIX OPEN Redesign of the 16th hole walkways.

The new Pin Hi Club hospitality venue will also debut at the 16th hole, offering daily tickets and enhanced by LED screens and a modern design, which hopes to elevate the tournament's innovative fan experience.

WM PHOENIX OPEN Rendering of the new Pin Hi Club hospitality venue.

More information on the 16th Hole upgrades can be found here.

ADMISSION & FREE ENTRY

Monday and Tuesday are free thanks to Ford Free Days—no tickets needed for entry.

Tournament General Admission, single-day tickets:

General admission single-day tickets cost $75 plus fees on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and $125 plus fees on Friday and Saturday.

The Thunderbirds will continue their tradition of offering complimentary admission to all active, reserve, veteran, and retired U.S. military personnel, as well as active U.S. law enforcement, firefighters, and EMTs (plus one guest). Information on attaining your complimentary tickets can be found here.

CONCERTS FOR THE PAR-TEE

The event-packed week in February will also bring other stars to the Valley to perform at the ‘Concert in the Coliseum’ and the 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest concert series!

Here’s who’s coming and when they’re performing:

